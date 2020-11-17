Cabot Continues Brand Expansion With Cabot Revelstoke In British Columbia

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot, the developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, announces its third resort with Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia. The resort is set amid the majestic Monashee and Selkirk Mountain Ranges, known as an alpine adventure mecca and the "heli-skiing capital of the world." Cabot Revelstoke will feature the dramatic views, world-class golf, exceptional hospitality and luxury real estate that the brand has become known for. The Cabot portfolio includes the acclaimed Cabot Cape Breton resort in Nova Scotia and the highly-anticipated Cabot Saint Lucia resort currently in development in the Caribbean.

"When we look for extraordinary golf sites throughout the world, we so rarely find the natural beauty that drew us to Cape Breton and Saint Lucia. I was immediately inspired by the grandeur of the mountains that surround Revelstoke and reminded why people have been drawn to the mountains for generations," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. "We are excited to build upon the amazing foundation that exists and be part of the thoughtful Revelstoke Mountain Resort expansion."

Located in Central British Columbia, two hours north of Kelowna International Airport, Revelstoke Mountain Resort boasts one of the world's best mountain experiences and North America's greatest vertical drop at 5,620 feet. Winters bring record snowfall with an average of 34 feet of powder annually. The destination is beloved for its varied seasons, exquisite beauty and bountiful outdoor adventures, including water sports on the nearby Columbia River and some of the world's best hiking.

Surrounded by breathtaking mountain ranges, giant old-growth forests and glaciers, the pinnacle of the Cabot Revelstoke experience includes an 18-hole golf course designed by Rod Whitman and his new company—Whitman, Axland & Cutten. As an Alberta native with deep Canadian roots, and the designer of Cabot's first golf course, the award-winning Cabot Links, it was only fitting to have Whitman design Cabot's first mountain course, Cabot Pacific. The course will be routed overlooking the Columbia River with views of towering Monashee and Selkirk peaks in every direction. Set on a bench of land high above the river valley, it takes advantage of the diverse landscape and rolling natural topography. Golfers can expect great natural contours and play among and around cliffs, creeks and large rocky outcroppings set against the stunning vistas mountain golf is loved for.

"Having the opportunity to build a mountain course with the Cabot team in this spectacular destination is a true honor and lifetime achievement for me," said Rod Whitman. "This setting rivals the best in Canada—and across the world. Our main goal is to create inspiring golf that will bring people together and stand the test of time, and we hope that this will do both of those things."

The Lodge at Cabot Revelstoke, a 150-room hotel, is planned for the base of Mount Mackenzie, just steps away from the gondola and overlooking the first tee. Accommodations at Cabot Revelstoke will combine the tradition of ski culture with the highest quality modern-day comforts. The Lodge will offer a mix of rooms and suites, serving as a hub for year-round adventures to the delight of golfers and skiers alike. Amenities will include a ski concierge, a range of dining venues, a full-service pro shop, The Spa at Cabot Revelstoke, meeting facilities, an all-season outdoor pool and hot tub complex and more.

An exclusive real estate offering is being planned for those seeking a more permanent address with close proximity to world-class golf and skiing. The Residences at Cabot Revelstoke will feature mountain-style exteriors with sumptuous interiors that envelop homeowners in comfort and luxury. Residents and guests of Revelstoke enjoy the privacy, small-town charm, and shorter lift lines compared to other ski resorts of this caliber.

Clearing for Cabot Pacific will begin in December and the course is expected to be ready for play in 2023. For more information, please visit: www.cabotrevelstoke.com.

Exciting developments and enhancements continue throughout the rest of the Cabot portfolio. Cabot Cape Breton recently unveiled a new short course for preview play, as well as an events barn and a collection of new seaside residences, with three still available for purchase at just over $2 million USD. A new clubhouse, putting green with full-service bar and wellness center will round out the amenity offerings on the property. Real estate sales are currently underway at Cabot Saint Lucia with a limited number of Founder Memberships for lots starting at $750,000 USD.

About Cabot Revelstoke:

Cabot Revelstoke will feature the exceptional golf, amenities, lodging and real estate you have come to expect from the Cabot brand, upstaged only by the jaw-dropping natural beauty surrounding them. The Cabot Pacific golf course from Rod Whitman and his new company—Whitman, Axland & Cutten—will feature 18 holes routed overlooking the Columbia River with views of towering Monashee and Selkirk peaks in every direction. The Lodge at Cabot Revelstoke, a 150-room hotel planned for the base of Mount Mackenzie, will offer a mix of rooms and suites, serving as a hub for year-round adventures to the delight of golfers and skiers. Amenities will include a ski concierge, a range of dining venues, a full-service pro shop, The Spa at Cabot Revelstoke, meeting facilities, and an all-season outdoor pool and hot tub complex. For more information, visit www.cabotrevelstoke.com.

About Cabot:

Cabot is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf club and master-planned communities. The portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia and most recently added Cabot Saint Lucia. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property, where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service. For more information, visit www.cabotlinks.com.

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) offers the most vertical in North America at 5,620 feet of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, two high alpine bowls and 65 named runs, including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the group of companies that include RMR and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to a total of 515,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, North America's first Brandauer mountain coaster, an expanding network of lift-accessed and enduro-style mountain bike trails and breathtaking sightseeing via the Revelation Gondola. For the latest news, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

