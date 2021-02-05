Cable Matters Launches First Thunderbolt™ 4 Cable In A 6.6-Foot Length

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, today launched the first 40 Gbps Thunderbolt™ 4 cable in a 2-meter/6.6-foot length - the longest Thunderbolt 4 cable length available on the market.

The Cable Matters Thunderbolt™ 4 Cable - 6.6 Feet combines the latest in Thunderbolt technology with a repeater chipset to push the length limits of the latest Thunderbolt standard. Existing passive cables lack protection from signal degradation at longer distances and typically max out at around 0.8 meters/2.6 feet. Cable Matters' cable uses a repeater chipset to boost the signal, preventing signal degradation and overcoming the cable length limit. The cable is manufactured by Lintes Technology Co., Ltd., and sold by Cable Matters.

"Cable Matters Thunderbolt 4 cable is the first on the market in a 6.6-foot length," said Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters. "Cable Matters is committed to bringing innovative products to market featuring the latest in consumer electronics technology. This cable will allow consumers to enjoy all Thunderbolt 4 has to offer at distances unmatched by existing cables."

Consumers can take full advantage of Thunderbolt 4's guaranteed 40Gbps of bandwidth for demanding devices - including multiple 4K monitors or one 8K monitor - up to 100W of charging power for power-hungry devices, and support for a variety of peripherals like docking stations and external hard drives - all at distances not possible with passive cables.

"Thunderbolt 4 delivers industry-leading capabilities for connecting computers to data, video and power with simplicity, reliability, and great performance. Now, Cable Matters provides the much-desired added flexibility of enabling greater distance as well," said Jason Ziller, Intel Client Connectivity Division General Manager.

The Thunderbolt 4 cable also fully supports USB4™, and is both Thunderbolt 4 and USB-IF certified. The cable can take advantage of the latest USB standard, offering up to 40Gbps bandwidth, up to 100W Power Delivery charging, and DisplayPort and PCIe Tunneling - depending on host and device capabilities. The cable is also backward compatible with USB 3, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3.

The Cable Matters Thunderbolt 4 Cable is one of the first entries in Cable Matters' line of Thunderbolt 4 products, representing Cable Matters' commitment to providing innovative connectivity solutions for the latest in cutting-edge consumer electronics.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

