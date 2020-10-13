Cable Matters Launches Active USB-C® Cables For Virtual Reality Headsets

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Matters ®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, today launched a new line of active USB-C ® cables built for compatibility with the Oculus ® Quest 2 VR headset.

The Cable Matters Active USB-C Cable and the Cable Matters Active USB-A to USB-C Cable are specifically designed for compatibility with the Oculus Quest 2's Oculus Link cable feature. This feature lets gamers enjoy graphically intense PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset through a tethered USB connection to a gaming PC. The cables come in a 5-meter/16.4-foot length for creating the largest wired VR play space possible.

Some standalone VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 can use a USB-C cable to leverage the power of a PC or laptop. Traditional USB-C cables can only be so long before the signal degrades - usually around 2 meters/6.6 feet. Gamers demanding a large VR play space often find existing USB-C cables come up short because most are passive and cannot prevent signal degradation over long distances.

An active chipset provides a reliable, error-free signal over distances not possible with conventional USB-C cables. The cables deliver the performance and reliability required for a flawless VR experience, all at a fraction of the cost of a fiber optic USB-C cable.

The cables feature a 90-degree connector positioned for a non-intrusive fit on VR headsets, over-molded strain relief for maximum durability during intense movement, and support for 5Gbps of bandwidth. The new cables come in two versions: a USB-C to USB-C cable for gamers with the latest USB-C ports on their laptops or desktops, and a USB-A to USB-C cable for laptops and desktops with standard USB-A ports.

These cables are just one of many new entries in Cable Matters' expanding line of 8K and VR products, representing Cable Matters' commitment to providing innovative connectivity solutions for the latest in cutting-edge consumer electronics.

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. We offer first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

