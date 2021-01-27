Cabana Rolls Out New Offerings And Expands Operations To California

The travel-tech, Seattle-based startup is bringing more options to its customers, providing enhanced experiences and flexibility, while expanding its fleet into Los Angeles

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabana—the Seattle-based startup reinventing how people travel through its fleet of luxe mobile hotels—is rolling out enhanced offerings to its customers in Seattle and soon to its newest market, Los Angeles. The new features include, concierge services to provide trip planning assistance for customers; van delivery to make starting a trip even more convenient; early check-in and late check-out to provide more flexibility in travel plans; and one-way rental options for travelers with itineraries that don't accommodate a two-way trip.

Cabana's new features and operational offerings come on the heels of the company's official launch last May. Since then, the company has booked thousands of nights and gathered feedback from many of its customers to develop these new features which offer more flexibility and a better, more luxurious travel experience. Additionally, by opening a Southern California-based location, Cabana has expanded its fleet of upscale mobile hotels by 250%, allowing LA-based adventurers to enjoy a COVID-friendly staycation.

"The classic RV rental and minimalistic #vanlife trend has gained immense popularity over the past year but we believe we offer a new experience for travelers," says Scott Kubly, Cabana's founder and CEO. "Every element of the Cabana van is customized for a tailored and premium experience to make travel as seamless as possible, ultimately creating more opportunities for serendipity, wonder, and adventure. We're excited to expand our features to include things our customers have been asking for, like trip concierge and more flexible rental options."

Since its founding in 2018, Cabana has received $7.1M from investors, including Jason Calacanis, founder of LAUNCH and TheSyndicate.com, who invested in Cabana's seed-funding round and explains that he has always advocated for the company's success. "Transportation and travel are going through a seismic change due not only to the pandemic, but also to the delight that families and friends discover when they drive across our beautiful country," Jason says. "Cabana reminds me of the energy and excitement of Uber and Airbnb — in the same startup!"

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased uncertainty around traveling, due to varying restrictions and social-distancing protocols, but Cabana gives customers peace of mind through its socially-distant travel option. Each van is totally tech-enabled, meaning that everything from reservations to van pick-up and drop-off is completely contactless.

Travelers interested in booking a Cabana in either the Seattle or LA areas can find availability online . Customers interested in concierge services, delivery, early check-in or late check-out, or one-way trips should contact customer service directly at customer.service@cabana.life.

Cabana offers a new experience for travelers: luxury comfort and the freedom of mobility. The company has designed and built a fleet of upscale custom-made mobile hotel rooms to give travelers the freedom to travel and sleep where they want and when they want. Enabled through tech, Cabana brings guests digital convenience and peace of mind through contact-free booking, check-in, and check-out. Whether a seasoned weekend camper or a first-time leisure renter, Cabana lets you indulge in van life for a unique adventure like never before.

For more information, visit www.cabana.life

