C4® Energy Announces Endorsement Deals With WWE Superstars Roman Reigns®, Bianca Belair™, Montez Ford® & Mandy Rose™

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health & wellness and the maker of C4® Energy, the fastest growing energy drink brand, 1 today announced WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Montez Ford as the newest members of their expanding roster of athletes.

With nearly 50 million followers across their social media platforms combined, Reigns, Belair, Ford and Rose will help expand C4®'s mission of inspiring and maximizing human performance beyond the ring to everyday life through media, retail and digital content. As part of the partnership, all four Superstars will appear in the company's first-ever global brand campaign launching later this summer.

"Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Mandy Rose are Superstars both in and out of the ring," said Rajaa Grar, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Nutrabolt. "Each one embodies C4® Energy's brand values in their daily lives through their drive, performance and resilience with no boundaries. We are proud to bring them together as part of the C4® Energy team and join the WWE family. It's exciting that we are sharing our brand with the WWE Universe, whom I consider having some of the most passionate fans that are avid consumers of energy drinks."

The four Superstars join C4® Energy's growing roster of celebrities, trainers, and athletes including top NFL draft picks Justin Fields and Kyle Pitts, NBAbreakout star Lonzo Ball and WNBAphenom Te'a Cooper. This announcement comes on the heels of C4® Energy scoring the brand's first-ever major league sports partnership with Major League Soccer's (MLS) Austin FC and launching a limited-edition C4 ® Energy Mango Lime flavor & custom can in the team's signature verde and black colors.

"WWE is always looking to work with top performance brands that produce optimal results for our athletes," said Claudine Lilien, WWE SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships. "Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford and Mandy Rose all align with C4®'s mission and we are thrilled to join their growing roster of celebrities and athletes."

C4® Energy is made with no artificial colors or dyes, and contains zero calories, sugar, or carbs. In addition, C4® Energy contains a combination of clinically studied functional ingredients including CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, an amino acid to support muscular endurance; BetaPower® derived from Beets, a superfood, for natural hydration; Caffeine Anhydrous, for energy; and L-Citrulline for performance.

C4® Energy is available in all 50 states, internationally, and online at C4Energy.com. To join the social media conversation and receive tips from top trainers, visit C4® Energy on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @C4Energy.

About NutraboltNutrabolt is a global leader in active nutrition and better-for-you performance beverages, known and trusted by millions of active individuals, fitness fanatics, elite athletes, and people looking to optimize their performance in all aspects of life in and out of the gym. The company's portfolio includes industry-leading sports nutrition brands: Cellucor® - the original maker of C4®, the bestselling pre-workout in America, and XTEND® - the number one BCAA brand in the world. The C4® product line has recently transcended the sports nutrition market to become the fastest growing performance energy beverage in the nation while accelerating its market share expansion within the sports nutrition category. Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 150 countries, is sold through the company's owned e-commerce platforms, and is available at leading retailers across the nation, including Walmart, Publix, Amazon, 7-Eleven, GNC, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

About WWE WWE, a publicly traded company (WWE) - Get Report, is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (WWE) - Get Report can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

