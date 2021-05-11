C3 Announces Opening Of Citizens Food Halls Across The U.S.

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the revolutionary food and beverage platform founded by Sam Nazarian, announces the upcoming opening of Citizens, a lifestyle food hall, in New York City and Atlanta, with more cities to follow. Through the development of digital-first brands, C 3 has become a leader in the ghost kitchen space, and the food halls will further propel the company's expansion into brick-and-mortar retail environments. A first-of-its kind dining concept, Citizens will exclusively feature a lineup of vendors owned and operated by C 3, including popular brands such as Krispy Rice, EllaMia and Sam's Crispy Chicken. Citizens will be fully powered by C 3's robust "CITIZENS GO" tech stack, inclusive of the just-launched meal delivery and pickup app of the same name.

Citizens demonstrates C 3's strategic partnership with the country's leading developers including Simon Property Group, a minority investor in C 3, and Brookfield Properties. The first food hall will open this summer at Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West in New York City and a second Citizens will debut at Simon Property Group's Phipps Plaza in Atlanta in 2022.

Each Citizens will operate fast casual concepts out of a dedicated ghost kitchen and will offer pick-up and meal delivery via the new CITIZENS GO app. The groundbreaking app, developed in partnership with Lunchbox - the next-gen enterprise online ordering service created for restaurants - enables guests to bundle delivery or grab-and-go options from different Citizens vendors in a single order, granting them the power to satiate all their cravings at once - without any hidden fees. The culinary centers will also feature a dedicated grab-and-go market under the same moniker, CITIZENS GO, serving hand-rolled sushi, fresh pastas, hearty sandwiches and a selection of sweet and savory pastries. The Manhattan West location is slated to feature three dining concepts in partnership with Spanish chef Dani Garcia and Los Angeles-based sushi chef Katsuya Uechi.

"We spent the last year expanding our delivery-only concepts and closed out 2020 with close to 200 digital kitchens, 15 brands, 1,200 employees and 1.1 million meals served. Now with Citizens, we're bringing our brands into the experiential space, partnering with Brookfield Properties and Simon to open within two of the most highly anticipated developments in the country," says Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of C 3. " Atlanta and New York are dynamic, culinary-centric cities whose restaurant industries have significantly suffered this past year. With Citizens, we aim to bring fresh energy, variety and employment opportunities to these culinary spaces at a time when diners are beginning to look forward to immersive, in-person dining experiences again."

Citizens at Manhattan West:Located at Manhattan West, New York City's newest dynamic destination for food, culture, retail, hospitality and the modern workplace, Citizens is set to open in July 2021. The two-floor, 40,000 square foot immersive culinary destination will include up to nine separate food hall kiosks and a range of fast casual options ranging from modern American to Asian-fusion. A true day-to-night destination, Citizens will also offer a boutique wine shop with interactive classes for guests, an EllaMia café and a central bar serving pastries during the day and craft cocktails into the evening. One of the restaurants, Katsuya, will offer a contemporary take on traditional Japanese dishes crafted by Chef Katsuya Uechi, while another, Casa Dani, will be a Mediterranean dining concept with Spanish flare developed in collaboration with three Michelin star Chef Dani García. Emphasizing maximum dining flexibility and variety, Citizens will feature additional brands such as S Bar, Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, and more.

Award-winning architect and designer David Rockwell was tapped as the creative lead for Citizens at Manhattan West. The culinary center's bold architectural elements including geometric food counters, vibrant brand imagery, and immense stone pillars complement alluring, low lighting to create an ambiance more reminiscent of an upscale restaurant than a traditional food hall. The marketplace is designed with plenty of open pathways for easy browsing, grab and go and meal pick up service.

"We're thrilled to welcome Citizens' elevated culinary concepts to Manhattan West, introducing New Yorkers and visitors not only to a brand-new dynamic neighborhood, but a new way of thinking about fast casual dining revolutionized by the team at C 3," said Jason Maurer, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at Brookfield Properties. "Manhattan West will open this year as a high-energy destination for food, culture and entertainment unlike anywhere else in New York, and Citizens is the perfect fit - offering unparalleled dining experiences, day and night."

Citizens Atlanta at Phipps Plaza: Anticipated to open at the end of 2022, the 24,000 square foot Citizens Atlanta will lead the transformation of Simon Property Group's reimagined Phipps Plaza, a premier shopping destination located in Atlanta's iconic Buckhead neighborhood. Citizens will utilize C 3's signature ghost kitchen model to offer sit-down dining, pick-up and local meal delivery for the surrounding Buckhead community. The lifestyle food hall will introduce C 3's popular culinary concepts to the southeast region for the first time.

"Citizens Atlanta is redefining what it means to dine in the retail space, transforming food and beverage from an afterthought to the main attraction," says Patrick Peterman, senior vice president of development at Simon Property Group. "We've been supporters of C 3's vision from the very beginning and we're looking forward to bringing the brand's collection of world-class culinary concepts together under one roof. Through this partnership, Citizens Atlanta is further transforming Phipps Plaza into Buckhead's premier luxury shopping, dining, entertainment and hospitality destination."

In addition to New York City and Atlanta, Citizens food halls are set to open in Seattle, Miami, and California.

