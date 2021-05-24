C3 AI CEO Tom Siebel Joins GridWise Advisory Council To Aid Drive For Investments In National Power System

C3 AI, a leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Tom Siebel, has joined GridWise's newly formed Grid Infrastructure Advisory Council (GIAC). GridWise Alliance Board Chair Gil C. Quiniones formed the 29-member advisory council to support the Alliance's call for at least $50 billion in Federal spending to modernize the nation's electric power transmission and distribution systems.

Natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, growing cyber threats, and the reality of climate change have all recently served to highlight in stark terms the issues facing the US power grid, and the pressing need for deep investment in this essential public resource.

The GIAC and GridWise Alliance will work together with the Biden Administration to define areas where investment in the electric grid would be most beneficial to the nation. The Council plans to draw from and amplify the best practices of the Alliance's members, highlight key policy and appropriation recommendations, and apply its members to advocate funding for grid modernization.

"The U.S. power grid is a marvel of 20th century engineering, and an essential national asset of incalculable value," said Mr. Siebel. "Investing today to modernize and harden the grid is a long overdue national security imperative that will return significant economic, social, and environmental dividends for generations to come. We fully support this ambitious and necessary goal."

