C2 Montréal Introduces Its Programming: A Reimagined Experience For Extraordinary Times

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - C2 Montréal is proud to share this year's exceptional October 19-21, 2021 programming. C2 Montréal will present a reimagined experience via an all-new digital event platform featuring greater connecting opportunities and enhanced collaborative sessions both online and, for a limited number of pass holders, in person.

"I'm beyond excited for C2 Montréal's 2021 exceptional programming," says Jacques-André Dupont, President and CEO of C2. "We are still in a transitional year, and the team surpassed themselves with steadfast planning. As a result, C2 will convene communities and host world-class business minds and industry experts who will challenge us to rethink our economies and tomorrow's society through a wide variety of conferences."

Inspirational speakersThis year, senior leaders from TikTok, Facebook, Novartis, Amazon, Reddit, Cirque du Soleil, Shopify, RBC, Google Empathy Lab, Groupe CH, Sid Lee, Development Bank of Canada, Verizon, KOTN and more will grace C2's stage.

The following new speakers are among the latest to join the expanding speaker roster :

Adrian Grenier , Actor and Environmental Activist

, Actor and Environmental Activist Marie-France Tschudin , President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals

, President, Harley Finkelstein , President, Shopify

, President, Shopify France Margaret Bélanger , President, Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH

, President, Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH Katherine Dudtschak , EVP, Regional Banking, Personal and Commercial Banking, RBC

, EVP, Regional Banking, Personal and Commercial Banking, RBC Joe Iles , Circular Design Programme Lead, Ellen MacArthur Foundation

, Circular Design Programme Lead, Ellen MacArthur Foundation San Rahi , EVP Growth & Innovation, Global Brands, Sid Lee

, EVP Growth & Innovation, Global Brands, Roxy Young , Chief Marketing Officer, Reddit, Inc.

, Chief Marketing Officer, Reddit, Inc. Rami Helali , Co-Founder and CEO, Kotn

, Co-Founder and CEO, Kotn Tamir Bar-Haim , Director of International Expansion, Amazon Ads

They will take their place beside previously announced names like Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Skier & Founder, Lindsey Vonn Foundation), Mindy Kaling (Best-Selling Author, Producer, Actress and Director), Ghislain Picard (Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador), Daniel Habashi (General Manager of TikTok Canada, Middle East, Africa and South Asia), Isabelle Hudon (President and CEO, BDC), and Dr. Farah Alibay (Aerospace Engineer).

Can't-miss conferenceC2 conferences are an open doorway into deeper exploration of the topics raised and an invitation to find inspiration.

Local talent: an international success

Quebec talent is our best ambassador, shining throughout the four corners of the world and a source of pride. Quebec companies not only master new technologies, they know how to use them creatively to create wonder and generate emotional responses through unique interactive and digital experiences that are acclaimed across the globe. What characterizes this creativity? What factors have led to the success and international recognition of this unique local talent pool?

"C2 is a must-attend event for entrepreneurs and Montreal's business community. At a time when we are rethinking the way we do things, this edition of C2 makes perfect sense. Once again, it is an opportunity to showcase the city's entrepreneurial creativity for the benefit of the Quebec economy. I salute the organizers and all those who will take part in this event, which is a real springboard for all the innovation we are capable of," says Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

A reimagined digital experience A special effort was made this year to innovate and create new experiences online. The result was the creation of C2's exciting new digital event platform C2Agora, the gateway to all the online action taking place this year at C2 Montréal. In addition to live-streamed sessions, the participants will be able to access breakout rooms, their contact list, register for workshops, and view video on demand.

Enhanced networking features of C2Agora include Tag-Based Networking (find the right people for you at C2), Chat(like texting, only better), Schedule a Video Meet(exactly what it sounds like), Polling(share your thoughts on a burning question), Speaker Q&A (the ability to interact with speakers by asking questions during talks and masterclasses), and C2 Esplanade(an intuitive virtual networking space for people to come together to meet new friends and business partners).

In-person signature experiencesTOHU will be home to the refreshed in-person experience at C2 2021. TOHU, adjacent to Frédéric-Back Park, will be the scene where C2's new Signature Experiences take place. They include the following:

kyu Conversation Café : Let our conversation baristas guide you through an array of topics that will be sure to inspire in a neighbourhood café-style setting.

: Let our conversation baristas guide you through an array of topics that will be sure to inspire in a neighbourhood café-style setting. Speed Coaching : During this 30-minute experience with an elite business coach, expect to address powerful questions, tap into your inner wisdom, and perhaps leave with a whole new perspective.

: During this 30-minute experience with an elite business coach, expect to address powerful questions, tap into your inner wisdom, and perhaps leave with a whole new perspective. Netwalking, presented by RBC: Bring your full self and all of your ideas outside in a park setting for a fresh-air "netwalking" adventure that will see the creation of new and meaningful connections.

Bring your full self and all of your ideas outside in a park setting for a fresh-air "netwalking" adventure that will see the creation of new and meaningful connections. Mira Puppy Lounge : The Mira Puppy Lounge is a unique and playful space to spark creativity, foster new connections and, most importantly, unwind in the company of puppies.

: The Mira Puppy Lounge is a unique and playful space to spark creativity, foster new connections and, most importantly, unwind in the company of puppies. The Loft: The Loft is an inviting space equipped with touchscreen tablets and headphones where up to 20 participants at a time can take part in online workshops.

This year's event marks a return to C2's trademark infusion of art. All in-person programming and physical environments will feature a broad palette of artistic talents including musical performances, visual expositions, evocative environments, and creative conversation starters.

*Please note that in-person capacity is currently limited due to COVID-19 health restrictions. However, we remain hopeful that we may be able to expand access. Should you wish to purchase an in-person experience pass, please place your name on the waiting list .

How to obtain ticketsParticipants wishing to purchase access to the complete range of activities can visit https://www.c2montreal.com/register/#/ to discover the packages available to them.

Thank you to our partnersC2 wishes to sincerely thank its many collaborators for their loyalty and support. In particular, C2 thanks its partners Sid Lee, Cirque du Soleil, RBC, the Government of Canada, the Gouvernement du Québec, the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, kyu, Facebook, Amazon Ads, TikTok, CSBF, the Jewish Community Foundation, Quantum Black, District 2020, Novartis, CDEPNQL, Agorize, Rio Tinto, CDPQ, and Léger.

About C2 MontréalC2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business and society. This not-for-profit organization brings together a rich and diverse community of leaders, innovators and change makers to drive innovation and progress. C2 Montréal looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. C2 is much more than just merely a conference: it combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, immersive setting — both online and in person — aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. C2 Montréal has been cited as one of the leaders in business events, having taken home awards for "Canadian Event," "Corporate Event" and "Kick A** Experience" for both 2018 and 2019 at Eventex, and named "Best Advertising & Marketing Event in Canada" by BizBash in 2019. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 reaches a community of 100,000 individuals, including over 7,500 participants hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries. Believing that business success is coupled with societal progress, the event results in over $650M in business deals and economic impact annually.

