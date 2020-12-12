C Spire To Announce Major Telecommunications Acquisition Next Week

RIDGELAND, Miss., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- News media representatives are invited to attend a virtual online press briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 15 to announce a major telecommunications acquisition in South Alabama by C Spire expected to boost customer satisfaction and meet the growing technology needs of consumers and businesses in the region.

"Throughout its 32-year history, C Spire has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions" - CEO Hu Meena

C Spire executives and the leader of a Mobile-based telecommunications firm will discuss details of the acquisition and how it will benefit customers and boost economic growth and technology investment in the region.

Customers of the firm being acquired will continue to experience the dependable, local service provided by employees backed by the resources and expertise of C Spire.

As a result of the deal, C Spire plans to immediately begin leveraging the firm's substantial fiber optic assets in Mobile and Baldwin counties to expand availability of its suite of all-fiber services to customers.

News media outlets who wish to participate in the online virtual press briefing will need to register in advance at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2543488565016424716

WHEN: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. central time

WHERE: GoToWebinar https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2543488565016424716

WHO:

Hu Meena , President and CEO, C Spire

President and CEO, C Spire Senior executive , leading Alabama Gulf Coast telecommunications provider

, leading Alabama Gulf Coast telecommunications provider Lee Lawson , President and CEO, Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance

, President and CEO, Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance Ben Moncrief , Senior Vice President - Strategic Relations and Managing Director-Alabama, C Spire

VISUALS:

Logos of both companies

Remarks by leaders of both firms on customer benefits from the acquisition

Examples of growth opportunities and new services as a result of the acquisition

