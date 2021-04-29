C Spire Fiber Accepts Pre-orders For Ultra-fast Gigabit Internet In Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire Fiber is accepting consumer pre-orders now and has begun construction for its ultra-fast, fiber-based Gigabit internet access and related services in the Tuscaloosa County cities of Northport and Tuscaloosa and will soon expand into the unincorporated areas of the county.

The broadband division of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, started construction on the next-generation technology today in four fiberhoods in the two towns with plans to pass thousands of homes in the county covering 50 more fiberhoods over the next several months. Service is planned for the first customers this summer. C Spire Business also will begin offering fiber internet services for businesses in these markets in the coming months.

Tuscaloosa County, including the 103,000 plus city of Tuscaloosa with the state's fifth largest population and nearly 26,000 population Northport, are the latest Alabama markets in line for the ultra-fast broadband services from C Spire Fiber. The company already has rolled out service in the Jasper, Trussville, Helena and Pelham markets and is expected to announce additional markets soon.

In January 2021, C Spire announced a $1 billion investment to speed the development and deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements, and about $500 million is set to be spent on fiber expansion in Alabama over a five-year period. C Spire's deployment of all-fiber symmetrical infrastructure and ultra-fast broadband internet helps attract industry and improve Alabamians' quality of life.

Residents in Helena, Pelham, Trussville and Jasper are among the first Alabamians to receive C Spire's service, but more communities, including Northport, Tuscaloosa and unincorporated parts of Tuscaloosa and Mobile counties, are either under construction or will soon begin work on the infrastructure.

"High-speed, all-fiber broadband internet service can be a game-changer for Tuscaloosa, Northport and other Alabama communities," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Home. "Our ability to provide symmetric speeds immediately solves real-world challenges associated with interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications. That's good news as our Fiber Fast initiative continues."

"High-speed fiber connectivity is crucial for businesses in today's world. We are pleased to be bringing our fiber internet along with our suite of business services to the Tuscaloosa area," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business.

As part of its expansion efforts, C Spire also is actively seeking interest from other Alabama communities and towns seeking more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the firm's crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner, business and renter demand to drive adoption.

Alabama ranks 38th nationally in broadband access and state leaders have made access to fast, reliable and affordable internet for rural areas a priority through state funding and creation of the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition, a group of community, business and government leaders dedicated to job creation, economic development and business growth.

C Spire Fiber is actively soliciting residents who want more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner demand to drive adoption. Consumers can place pre-orders for Gigabit fiber-based internet, Smart WiFi powered by Plume®, Home Protection Plan and digital home phone service at www.cspire.com/fiber. Unlike some other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts. The C Spire division provides exact appointment times, world-class 24/7/365 customer service and over 99.99 percent reliability.

Local government leaders lauded C Spire's decision to invest in the future of the Tuscaloosa, Northport and Tuscaloosa County. "Fast, dependable and affordable broadband is critical to quality of life, home values and new jobs in our city," said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. "We appreciate C Spire choosing Northport for this game-changing infrastructure investment," said Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon.

Residents in Northport, Tuscaloosa and in parts of the county's unincorporated area who want to express their interest in the suite of services from C Spire Fiber should go to www.cspire.com/alfiber. Residents can also email fiberchampions@cspire.com to learn more about how they can get service in their area. Prospective business customers can go to www.cspire.com/alfiber to check availability as well.

About C Spire FiberC Spire Fiber is a division of C Spire, a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

