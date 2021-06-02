C Spire Continues Rollout Of 5G Service In Central Mississippi

MADISON, Miss., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire is continuing to ramp up its deployment of 5G wireless technology to consumer and business customers in central Mississippi - activating the next-generation, game-changing service in eight cities in Madison and Rankin counties since last month.

"We're rapidly bringing consumers the benefits of new 5G ... network technology" - Brian Caraway, GM, C Spire Wireless

The diversified telecommunications and technology services company, which is the nation's 6 th largest mobile operator, has recently turned up service at 33 sites in Brandon, Canton, Florence, Madison, Pearl, Pelahatchie, Richland and Ridgeland which means more of the new technology will be available for customers.

The 33 sites in Madison and Rankin counties, along with 30 other sites in central Mississippi and 60 sites along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, are part of 155 sites launched since late last year, including Brookhaven in Lincoln County, Columbus in Lowndes County, parts of Hattiesburg in Forrest County.

C Spire is spending $1 billion over the next three years- the largest capital investment in company history - to accelerate the deployment of ultra-fast 5G wireless technology and all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet in key parts of its service area.

"We're rapidly bringing consumers the benefits of new 5G wireless network technology where they need it the most with fast speeds, better service and an improved experience," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire's wireless division. "Using a backbone of fiber optic infrastructure, we're rolling out a better 5G network now and for the future."

The 5G rollout is part of C Spire's continuing network enhancements, including additional Band 41 carriers with carrier aggregation, increased cell site antenna capacity using advanced features like multi-layer MIMO, 256 QAM modulation for better spectral efficiency and network-wide optimization for balanced data delivery.

During the transition to 5G across the network, Caraway said C Spire plans to continue to use improvements and enhancements offered from its current 4G LTE Advanced technology to ensure that customers have the best network experience uniquely designed for their needs and region.

C Spire 5G is available with the iPhone smartphone lineup, including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone Pro Max and the iPhone Mini as well as the iPad as well as the iPad Pro 3 rd Gen (11-inch model) and the iPad Pro 5 th Gen (12.9 inch model) tablets. C Spire 5G also is available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the Samsung Galaxy S21and S21 Ultra, the Samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy A32 and the Google Pixel 4a smartphone devices.

To learn more about C Spire 5G, go to www.cspire.com/5G. For more information about the accelerated C Spire 5G and fiber broadband internet initiative, go to C Spire 5G Fast and Fiber Fast. For more information about C Spire products and services, visit www.cspire.com.

About C SpireC Spire is a privately-held telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-spire-continues-rollout-of-5g-service-in-central-mississippi-301304344.html

SOURCE C Spire