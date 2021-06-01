C Spire Business Named To CRN's 2021 Solutions Provider 500 List

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire Business has been named a leading solution provider and information technology (IT) channel partner in North America for 2021 by CRN, a brand of the Channel Company and a top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners and value-added resellers (VARS).

"We're honored to be ranked ... on this competitive list of solution providers" - Allen McIntosh, GM, C Spire Business

A division of C Spire, the Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, C Spire Business was ranked among the top 113 firms on the annual list under the Solution Provider 500 category for the eighth consecutive year.

The 2021 list, which represents a combined annual revenue of over $403 billion, serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

C Spire Business is among an elite group of IT solutions firms that help companies and enterprises navigate the complex and ever-changing information technology landscape, improve operational efficiencies and maximize business' return on IT investments.

"We're honored to be ranked once again on this competitive list of solution providers," said Allen McIntosh, general manager for C Spire Business. "With the help of key partners like Cisco, Dell EMC and Microsoft, our highly certified team of experts is dedicated to bringing the industry's best solutions to our clients. Thanks to CRN for this recognition."

McIntosh said C Spire Business offers advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solution portfolio. "From desktop to data center, we help customers work smarter, faster and more secure."

With hundreds of service professionals, multiple data centers and access to over 10,000 route miles of fiber optic infrastructure, C Spire Business is poised to deliver world-class managed services and solutions to a variety of businesses. The firm is ranked among CRN's top 150 MSPs in North America, McIntosh added.

The SP 500 list is featured in the June 2021 issue of CRN online at www.CRN.com/SP500.

About C Spire Business C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a privately-held diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The division offers a suite of voice, data, wireless and managed IT solutions services, including business internet, Microsoft 365, VoIP, cloud services, hardware and software, mobility, carrier wholesale, channel partner and business phone systems. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com/business or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspirebusiness, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspirebusiness or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/showcase/c-spire-business.

About The Channel Company The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company : Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook Copyright ©2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

