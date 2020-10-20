C-Power Selected To Present At CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Power will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 22nd & 23rd October at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates — key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX TV platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, EIT Climate-KIC, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

C-Power has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquirors, policy makers, end users, and international trade media. As a worldwide leader in ocean energy systems, C-Power is developing reliable, sustainable, cost-effective energy generation and storage solutions benefitting critical industries, such as offshore energy, defence and security, aquaculture, science and research, and communications. C-Power delivers the products the marine economy needs to change the ocean from a power desert into a power- and data-enriched environment. Meeting this critical requirement will advance the marine economy toward a future of autonomous, connected and resident technologies that promises significantly reduced costs, operational complexity, and carbon emissions.

Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA with product development in Corvallis, Oregon, USA, the C-Power team brings more than 150 years of successful management, operating and engineering experience. Learn more at cpower.co or contact Reenst Lesemann, CEO, at rlesemann@cpower.co or +1 434 409 9125.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-power-selected-to-present-at-cleanequity-monaco-2020-301155367.html

SOURCE Innovator Capital