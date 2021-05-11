C.H. Robinson has released its 2020 Sustainability Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ("C.H. Robinson") (Nasdaq: CHRW), today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report. This annual publication details the company's 2020 progress on priority environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, including climate, diversity and innovation. The release also comes as the company continues to leverage its global network to drive the world's economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Reliable and relevant data is both fundamental for our stakeholders to understand our sustainability journey and critical to developing leading sustainability solutions. Core to our values, it will help make opportunities and challenges visible so we can accomplish more for our people, our customers, our suppliers and our planet," said Angie Freeman, chief human resources and ESG officer. "As a technology company in the transportation logistics industry, we believe the power of data and innovation can solve the industry's most complex sustainability issues."

C.H. Robinson's measure-to-manage approach drives the report's structure, providing key information on priority sustainability topics to share our progress. This year's report is also expanded to align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers' businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

