C.H. Robinson Amends Dividend Record Date

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ("C.H. Robinson") (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced that it has amended the record date of its recently declared quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents ($0.55) per share. The record date has been changed to December 15, 2021 from the previously announced date of December 13, 2021.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $26 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers' businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

CHRW-IR

