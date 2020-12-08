C.D. Smith Builds New Facility That Creates Potential Revenue Stream For Farmers And Jobs For Local Residents In Rural America

FOND DU LAC, Wis., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. (C.D. Smith), a full-service construction management firm, is building a carbon negative manufacturing facility for Corn Board Manufacturing, Inc. The facility, which will be located in Sac County, Iowa, will convert corn stover biomass - leaves, stalks and husks - into an environmentally-friendly engineered pressed board called CornBoard™. An example of upcycling a product that would otherwise be at the end of its useful life, CornBoard™ will be used to make pallets.

"The leading-edge nature of this project appeals to us," C.D. Smith's President and CEO, Justin Smith says. "Our involvement speaks to our desire to be on the forefront of innovation and an industry leader in environmentally sustainable construction. We're excited to be part of this transformational effort."

Corn fields show great potential as a renewable forest. Corn stover is plentiful and available after every harvest each year. If 20% of the available corn stover in Iowa was pressed into 4'x8'-half inch thick boards, it would cover 251,212 football fields or 332,182 acres.

"We're looking at the big picture," shares Corn Board Manufacturing, Inc.'s CEO, Lane Segerstrom. "The time has come for business to adapt and deliver life's essentials in a nature-positive way. This project is a collaborative effort between like-minded organizations who are striving to do the right thing for our environment and our communities. Bringing quality jobs and economic development to Rural America through this carbon negative plant is extremely exciting."

C.D. Smith is committed to enhancing the environmental, economic, and societal well-being of communities through sustainable construction practices. "We believe in the value of sustainable construction and went above and beyond for our own building," Smith says. C.D. Smith's corporate office, located in Fond du Lac, Wis. Achieved LEED Gold® certification and is currently the only recognized LEEDv4 Building Design and Construction New Construction Gold Certified building in the state.

C.D. Smith is partnering with McMahon Associates, Inc., a full-service professional engineering and architectural firm.

To learn more about C.D. Smith and its many projects and services, including the new Corn Board Manufacturing Inc. facility, visit www.cdsmith.com .

About C.D. SmithC.D. Smith Construction is a nationally recognized industry leader in safely providing the highest quality commercial construction services. Utilizing an integrated approach and in-house technical expertise, our team serves as a solutions provider throughout all phases of a project from planning through closeout. With veteran leadership, and a dedication to our employees and clients; we proudly place our name on projects of all sizes across the United States.

Corn Board Manufacturing, Inc.(CBMI) is an eco-friendly manufacturer of pressed wood alternatives. CBMI provides a green wood alternative made from bio-mass residue corn stover. CornBoard™ is produced by taking overabundant and underutilized bio-mass material from corn stover and turning it into a building material that is an economical and environmentally responsible alternative to pressed wood products, such as pallets, furniture, plywood alternatives, skis, snowboards and building materials. CornBoard™ was developed, refined and patented by leading researchers at the University of Illinois. For more information about CornBoard™, visit cornboard.com/.

SOURCE C.D. Smith Construction