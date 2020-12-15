C-Bond Systems Receives Initial Purchase Order In Excess Of $100,000 For MB-10 Tablets And Other Disinfection Products From Its Exclusive Distributor In India, Duraent Life Sciences

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received a purchase order in excess of $100,000 for MB-10 Tablets® and other disinfection products from Duraent Life Sciences, LLP ("Duraent"), a distributor of critical-to-life products to the health care industry in India. This is the initial purchase order under the Company's previously announced $1 million supply agreement with Duraent. Duraent has agreed to purchase an additional $900,000 of the Company's disinfection products in 2021 to maintain exclusivity in India.

Duraent will be distributing C-Bond's MB-10 Tablets, an EPA registered disinfectant proven effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19; C-Bond FN Nano, a photocatalytic coating that reduces airborne particulates for a cleaner environment; and Synbio® Air, a technology that spreads prebiotics and probiotics into the air via ultrasonic nebulization.

MB-10 Tablets offer an easy, cost-effective way to deliver the proven benefits of chlorine dioxide to any facility. MB-10 Chlorine Dioxide Tablets are listed on EPA's List N (EPA #: 70060-19-46269) with an Emerging Viral Pathogen claim and are featured on the Center for Biocide Chemistries' list of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Fighting Products. MB-10 Tablets can be dropped into a pint, quart or gallon of water, dissolving in minutes to provide a safe, sterile, non-corrosive surface disinfectant that can be used for up to seven days.

"This first order for MB-10 from Duraent, a forward-thinking life sciences company, is a significant milestone in the continuation of the Company's international expansion," said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. "As efforts to combat COVID-19 and other pathogens remain of utmost importance, we believe that Duraent is a key partner to help increase the use of our disinfection product with their strong market presence in India."

This order is distinct from the $100,000 order the Company announced last month from an international distributor for C-Bond nanoShield, the Company's windshield strengthener.

For more information about MB-10 Tablets and C-Bond's other disinfection products, or to place an order, please contact C-Bond Systems at 832-649-5658 or toll-free at 844-602-2663. Additional information can also be found on the Company's website at https://cbondsystems.com/mb-10-tablets/.

About C-BondC-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company's Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that Duraent will be distributing MB-10 Tablets, FN NANO, and Synbio Air; the likelihood that Duraent is a key partner to help increase the use of our disinfection product with their strong market presence in India; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond's ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company's ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:Allison TomekC-Bond Systems6035 South Loop EastHouston, TX 77033atomek@cbondsystems.comBrokers and Analysts:Chesapeake Group410-825-3930info@chesapeakegp.com