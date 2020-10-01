C A Global Introduces A New Line Of Officially Licensed Crayola® Hand Sanitizers For Back-in-School

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C+A Global, an authorized licensee of Crayola, introduces a new collection of hand sanitizers in classic, fun packaging with traditional Crayola colors. Packaged in bottles that mimic the iconic Crayola crayon, the sanitizers are available in four, eight, and 24-count packs of 2 oz. bottles.

Developed as a creative way to encourage cleanliness, the colorful hand sanitizer is tinted in "razmatazz" red, "forest green," "blue bell," and "goldenrod" yellow. The product line will also include larger 8 and 16 oz. pump sizes and single-use gel packs. This broad variety will offer supportive solutions for school communities, teachers, and families in their return to school.

"In partnering with the iconic Crayola brand, we hope to promote and encourage hand hygiene while delighting users with our new line of product," said Chaim Pikarski, CEO of C+A Global. "As we head into the fall and parents equip themselves and their families for cold and flu season, we hope to help promote healthy behaviors through safe and effective hand sanitization."

"We are delighted to uphold children's healthful living whether in the home or in the classroom," said Warren Schorr, Vice President of Business Development and Global Licensing at Crayola. "Our collaboration with C+A Global brings colorful options to bolster hand sanitation and provide supportive solutions for parents, teachers, and children."

The new Crayola collection of hand sanitizers is made in the USA and builds on C+A Global's work increasing output to meet unprecedented demand. Since March, the company has produced hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer from their facility in North Carolina. The company also plans to work with nonprofit partners and school districts to donate hand sanitizer where it is most needed.

Consumers can now purchase Crayola licensed hand sanitizers on Amazon and ColorCodedClean.com.

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and online reseller of consumer products. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates several e-commerce platforms, including RitzCamera.com and Skymall.com. With over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team, the depth and breadth of C+A Global's inventory is constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities, and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola .

MEDIA CONTACT

