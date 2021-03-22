CūtisCare Announces Appointment Of Rick Barnett To Board Of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CūtisCare today announced the appointment of Rick Barnett to the CūtisCare Board of Directors effective immediately.

"We are pleased to welcome Rick Barnett to the CūtisCare Board," said Jim Patrick, chairman, and chief executive officer of CūtisCare. "Rick's healthcare leadership, with a foundation of providing continuous improvement and growth across multi-faceted organizations, will be invaluable to CūtisCare as we grow our business and further pursue our mission to serve patients."

Mr. Barnett is the former president and chief executive officer of Satellite Healthcare, the 6 th largest dialysis and kidney care company in the U.S. with 90 locations across the country, where he served from 2014 to January 2021. Prior to Satellite Healthcare, Mr. Barnett served as executive officer and senior vice president of VHA, Inc (now Vizient), a leading healthcare performance improvement company serving hospitals across the U.S. He also has served as the president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center, a 276-bed hospital and trauma center, in Redding, California.

Mr. Barnett previously served on the Board of Directors at Satellite Healthcare as Chair of the strategy committee and a member of the finance, quality, risk/compliance, and governance/compensation committees. Mr. Barnett serves as the board chair of the National Kidney Foundation in the Northern California and Pacific Northwest regions and a member of their nominating, strategic partnerships, and membership committees since 2018. He also serves on the SeaStar Medical Board of Directors and serves as Chair of governance/compensation/ management development committees as well as audit committee. Mr. Barnett received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management at Pacific Union College and a Master of Business Administration in Business Development from California State University, Fullerton.

About CūtisCareHeadquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

