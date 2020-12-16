BZB Cabins Introduce Extraordinary Mobile Saunas To Their Already Exciting Range Of Cabins

BZB Cabins introduce an interactive and heuristic approach to travel by introducing a nomadic sauna that can be taken almost anywhere.

GARFIELD, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 The sauna has been a small building for various events, including religious ceremonies, sweat lodges, healing the unwell, and socializing for thousands of years. It affords its occupants the ability to relax and allows the mind to open to new channels of thought.

Saunas are culturally the rite of passage for the Finnish population. An old Finnish proverb describes the sauna as a 'poor man's pharmacy' "If liquor, tar, and sauna won't help, an illness is fatal". They have been used to treat the sick, cure meat, and even as a birthplace for women giving birth. The intense heat ensures that the 'hot box' is sterile.

In our modern times, people use the sauna for 'sauna'ing', a social affair that offers many positive health benefits while slowly relaxing the body and connecting with family and friends. It's understood that the heat in the sauna activates brain neurons that release serotonin, a neurotransmitter essential for emotional health. In a nutshell, 'the more you sweat, the better you will feel'. Studies show that perspiring flushes toxins out of the body and can improve cardiovascular function.

Intrinsically people are drawn to nature, which allows them to connect to the environment. BZB Cabins are launching a new range of static sauna cabins for the home garden. They also have a novel and nomadic sauna on wheels that will look just as good in a cool backyard or a favorite glamping destination such as an ecological farm, under the Northern Lights, the banks of a river, or the shores of the sea.

BZB Cabins such as the NOVUS L 70 are multi-purpose units elegantly designed to accommodate two separate rooms; one for the sauna and the other as a relaxation room. Outside, there is a covered terrace that is a great place to cool down and rehydrate. If there is enough outdoor space, then one or more of the units can be added and styled as a sitting room and bar area, kids room, and office space, which will provide a desirable socializing environment.

The domed nomadic IGLOO 40 is a distinctive and remarkable design built onto a tiny house transportable frame suitable for travel everywhere. It has two benches and can accommodate up to eight adults. A must-have for a weekend home or lovers of outdoor adventures and glamping.

BZB Cabins was established in 2013. They are committed to providing European quality cabins, saunas, camping pods, and other outdoor products for urban backyards, country gardens, second home properties, or even on-the-go travel to customers across the United States and Canada. BZB Cabins also offers a comprehensive range of accessories and an impressive after-sales service to ensure complete enjoyment of the cabins.

