BYUtv Presents Groundbreaking Interconnected Family Comedies 'The Parker Andersons' And 'Amelia Parker'

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, today announced at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour the premiere of a duo of new single camera family comedies - "The Parker Andersons" and " Amelia Parker." The two interwoven scripted series highlight events in the life of a blended multicultural, interracial family from two different perspectives. "The Parker Andersons" will premiere on Monday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. MT/ 4 p.m. PT, followed by " Amelia Parker" at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. MT/ 4:30 p.m. PT. All aired episodes of the show are available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

This completely new and innovative concept will enhance traditional TV storytelling by creating two stand-alone comedy series, "The Parker Andersons" and " Amelia Parker," each with their own storylines and episodes, while still connected by larger overarching plotlines tying the two independent shows together. "The Parker Andersons" follows the heartfelt family moments and warmly comedic antics of a newly blended family, while " Amelia Parker" centers around the quietest member of the family as she navigates the world around her. Both 10-episode series are produced by BYUtv, marblemedia and Beachwood Canyon Productions.

"It has been amazing to be part of a project that's so unique and refreshing in the way it reinvents the way we tell stories, and BYUtv is thrilled to be part of it," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "'The Parker Andersons' and 'Amelia Parker' are standalone series that live in the same world and together quickly build the audience's connection to the characters. It's easy to invest in the hectic life of the Parker Anderson family and the love they have for each other despite their struggles, making us care about them even more."

"The Parker Andersons" follows Tony Parker, a British widower and father of two (Nathan and Amelia), who moves to the United States, where he marries Cleo Anderson, the mother of two kids (Victoria and Charlie). All together, they quickly discover that sometimes being "blended" feels a lot like being in a blender.

" Amelia Parker" centers around the quietest member of the Parker Anderson family, a tween girl who is coming into her own. After her mother died, Amelia became selectively mute, figuring that before she participates in the world again, she'd better find her voice. In confessionals, we see that Amelia is actually an opinionated, vivacious girl, who openly explains her hopes, anxieties and fears in virtual conversations with her deceased mom.

Anthony Q. Farrell serves as showrunner and executive producer for both series. Farrell has written for NBC's "The Office" and Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans" and has developed shows for CBS Studios, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network, among others. He is also the creator of "Secret Life of Boys," the BAFTA-winning CBBC series in its fifth season.

"The Parker Andersons" and " Amelia Parker" will star Arnold Pinnock as Tony Parker ("Travelers," "Once Upon a Time"), Kate Hewlett as Cleo Anderson (" Holly Hobbie," "Stargate: Atlantis" ), Millie Davis as Amelia Parker ("Odd Squad," "Wonder" ), Agape Mngomezulu as Nathan Parker ("The Twilight Zone," "Supernatural" ), Devin Cecchetto as Victoria Anderson ("Ginny & Georgia," "The Craft: Legacy "), Charlie Zeltzer as Charlie Anderson ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Anne with an E"), Sandy Jobin-Bevans as Roger Anderson ("Designated Survivor," " Just Like Mom and Dad") and Akiel Julien as Nick Parker ("Utopia Falls," "The Boys").

In addition to "The Parker Andersons" and " Amelia Parker," BYUtv's original programming slate includes "All-Round Champion," with outstanding young athletes competing in each other's sports; the fifth and final season of "Dwight in Shining Armor," a comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; unscripted show "The Wizard of Paws" about the creation of custom prosthetics for animals of all sizes from elephants to rabbits; and the long-running, viral sketch comedy series "Studio C."

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

About BYUtvBYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About marblemedia marblemedia is a leading global entertainment company that develops, produces and distributes compelling TV and interactive digital content for audiences of all ages, across all media platforms.

A trailblazer known for creating entertainment for the whole family through an informative, entertaining and optimistic lens, the company stands on their merits for showcasing diverse and inclusive storytelling with unique points of view. Recent hits as the award-winning competition Netflix Original series Blown Away, critically-acclaimed travelogue Netflix Original series Restaurants on the Edge; award-winning family gameshow Just Like Mom and Dad; interconnected scripted family comedy series The Parker Andersons and Amelia Parker ; and the high-octane competition series All-Round Champion based on the International Emmy® Kids Award-winning format.

Founded in 2001 by co-CEOs Mark Bishop and Matt Hornburg with a vision of creativity, partnership and innovation, the company has offices in Toronto, London and L.A., with a 50-acre production facility located 90 minutes north of Toronto. Learn more at marblemedia.com.

Find us online:Instagram: @marblemediaofficialFacebook: @marblemediaTwitter: @marblemedia

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byutv-presents-groundbreaking-interconnected-family-comedies-the-parker-andersons-and-amelia-parker-301229235.html

SOURCE BYUtv