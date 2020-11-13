BYUtv And Opine Set To Upend Sports Viewing Experience Globally

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family entertainment network BYUtv, available over cable, satellite and streaming, today joins Opine Inc., the first-in-sports social, real-time opinion analytics platform, to announce a partnership that will change the way people watch live sports together.

BYUtv broadcasts more live collegiate sports programming than any other network outside of ESPN through state-of-the-art facilities both stationary and mobile including Big Blue (a 51-foot-long high definition truck), two cutting-edge production studios and fiber connectivity in many of Brigham Young University's sports venues. Closing in on 700 hours of live HD content and 135 live sporting events each year, there will be plenty of opportunity for BYU fans to enjoy the fruits of this partnership.

Opine has developed the first micro-moment social platform that roots socialization in the play-by-play activity of a live sporting event. The company's standalone mobile and web applications, along with a robust API, provide streaming and broadcast partners, sports teams, universities, leagues and fans an experience tied closely to the game, but unparalleled in engagement.

"We've seen other tools that hope to bring viewers together while watching our programming, but we've never seen anything like Opine," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "It uniquely complements the content by immersing viewers in it with a social twist that is very engaging."

"Until now, both private and public socialization during sports - via text, forums, comments, other social platforms - was parallel with but separate from the game play in a live event," said Joseph Higbee, Opine CEO and founder. "Opine marries the game details with socialization - all at the speed of the game - which is very different than the delayed experience you get with those other methods."

On the back of what has been a very different and quick-shifting 2020 sports landscape, BYUtv is continuing to innovate. In addition to live games, the network produces original sports programs that include "BYU Sports Nation," "BYU Basketball with Mark Pope," "BYU Football with Kalani Sitake," "BYU Sports Special" and "Football Media Day." The partnership with Opine is a huge step towards a socialized experience, no matter the location of viewers. This is uniquely valuable when many people are unable to watch events together in person.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Opine," said Dave Phillips, Jr., BYUtv head of sports programming. "At BYUtv we focus on providing high quality productions of live sporting events and programming. This partnership will introduce a new dimension into our content - the likes of which nobody has experienced before. We're thrilled to join with Opine to introduce new technology into the viewing experience, as people watch together."

Opine will work with BYUtv to bring in-game viewer perspectives about plays, calls and outcomes, as well as infuse original sports programs with the viewers' perspectives.

"The demand is shifting," said Phillips. "Audiences are craving engagement with each other, but in the context of what is happening in the sporting event. We've all experienced group texting with friends during a game. It is the most prevalent method of communicating during games. I do it, you do it - we all do it. The big issue is how much is not shared because of the time it takes. Opine streamlines all this for a really fun experience."

While flying under the radar during years of development and testing, Opine has privately garnered much attention pre-launch, furthering conversations with potential partners across the sports and media landscape, including a number of broadcast networks, universities, NBA, NFL and MLB teams.

"I've been aware of Opine for some time now," said Duff Tittle, BYU associate director of communications. "I am happy to see this partnership with BYUtv blossom. I see BYU fans across the globe benefiting as these two entities work together to bring new experiences to viewers as they watch the Cougs."

The first phase of the partnership can be experienced on November 21 as BYUtv broadcasts the BYU vs North Alabama football game.

About BYUtv BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About OpineOpine is the leading social, real-time opinion analytics platform for live events. The company's offerings deliver a new way to create, display and consume media during the micro-moments of an event. Opine users do.more.live as they express opinions at the speed of the event, both in private groups and among the masses. Opine products and services enable people to communicate faster and in context as they watch together. Join the community of individuals, universities, broadcast/steaming outlets, news networks, OTT services, sports franchises, journalists and content creators. For more information, contact media@opineinc.com or visit opinelive.com.

