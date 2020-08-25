Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Promotes Brooke Kahn To Vice President Of Digital Sales And Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group division Entertainment Studios-- one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, with 67 shows on the air, and owner of eight 24-hour HD television networks now serving nearly 160 million subscribers -- proudly announces the elevation of Brooke Kahn (formerly Brooke Wolfe) to Vice President of Digital Sales and Partnerships.

Kahn will continue to license Entertainment Studios' wide theatrical releases to leading SVOD platforms in addition to developing new partnerships with emerging AVOD services. In addition, Kahn will oversee transactional sales for Allen Media Group's Freestyle Digital Media digital library of titles. In her new role, Brooke will continue to lead digital sales and distribution, while also focusing on wider Allen Media Groupinitiatives including the new free streaming service, Local Now. Kahn will continue to be based at the Allen Media Group headquarters in Los Angeles.

Freestyle Digital Media is the digital distribution unit of the Allen Media Group theatrical motion picture distribution company Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures. Freestyle Digital Media supplies commercial feature film and television content directly to all global digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Dish, AT&T U-verse, iTunes, Redbox, Vubiquity, Google Play, and many others.

Prior to her 3 years at Entertainment Studios, Kahn's experience included a stint as Senior Manager of Digital Sales for Cinedigm, where she handled key partners such as iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Hulu and Vudu. Before Cinedigm, Kahn was an Inventory Analyst at NBCUniversal, where she strategically planned and approved digital campaigns and packages for Fandango, E! Online and Esquire TV. Kahn earned a B.A. degree from the University of Arizona.

" Brooke Kahn is a valued member of our distribution team," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "Brooke is an excellent executive and well-positioned to expand our content distribution and partnerships across all digital platforms globally."

"I'm delighted to continue building our Entertainment Studios content distribution business across our fantastic partner network and with a growing number of new platforms and business models," said Brooke Kahn, VP of Digital Sales and Partnerships. "As Allen Media Group continues to find new opportunities to move the business to the next level, I look forward to supporting these global initiatives."

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 16 U.S. Big-Four network affiliate broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks/streaming services serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its tenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOLin 2021. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOWstreaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Television continues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICKand the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byron-allens-entertainment-studios-promotes-brooke-kahn-to-vice-president-of-digital-sales-and-partnerships-301118039.html

SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.