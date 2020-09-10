Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks Promotes Bruce Gibson To Vice President Of Network Distribution

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) division Entertainment Studios Networks (ESN)- which includes eight 24-hour HD television networks and the free streaming service Local Now serving nearly 180 million subscribers - proudly announces the promotion of Bruce Gibson to Vice President of Network Distribution.

A ten-year distribution, marketing, and affiliate relations veteran of ESN's The Weather Channel, Gibson is now responsible for increasing the distribution and negotiating carriage and re-transmission agreements for all 8 ESNtelevision networks, including The Weather Channel network, the free streaming AVOD service Local Now, and all 16 of the AMG broadcast network-affiliated television stations nationwide. Gibson will continue to be based at the The Weather Channeloffices in Atlanta. Gibson holds a B.A. in Communications from Pennsylvania State University, and was a member of the Cable Executive Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

"We are excited to elevate Bruce Gibson to his new position," said Janice Arouh, President of Networks Distribution and Marketing for Allen Media Group's Entertainment Studios Networks. "Bruce is a tireless champion of our cross-portfolio distribution efforts for The Weather Channel, Entertainment Studios Networks, Local Now, and retransmission consent for the Allen Media Broadcasting stations. Bruce is enthusiastic about executing our strategic vision while continuing to meet the needs of our affiliate partners."

"I'm eager to continue working for our rapidly-expanding company and our accomplished team to increase the distribution of our eight networks and the free streaming AVOD service Local Now," said Bruce Gibson, Vice President of Network Distribution for Entertainment Studios Networks. "The Weather Channel is more relevant than ever and Local Now is transforming the local digital marketplace. Allen Media Group continues to heavily invest in the Entertainment Studios Networks, providing our distribution partners with Emmy® Award-winning content, and the commitment to achieve long-term, sustainable success."

The complete portfolio of the eight ESN24-hour HD global networks and the free streaming AVOD service Local Nowinclude:

The Weather Channel - The Emmy® Award-winning iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology. ( www.weathergroup.com)

Cars.TV - This Emmy® Award-winning and adrenaline-pumping network showcases the collectors, designers, innovators, and the ultimate car enthusiasts! ( www.Cars.tv) Comedy.TV - A network dedicated to today's funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. ( www.Comedy.tv)

ES.TV - A network dedicated to entertainment news, variety shows, celebrity profiles and today's hottest superstars. ( www.es.tv)

MyDestination.TV - A network dedicated to the best in travel featuring fun, exciting, exotic must-see destinations around the world. ( www.MyDestination.tv)

Pets.TV - A network dedicated to pet lovers everywhere. PETS.TV celebrates the pets we love and the people who love them. Pet News, Pet Care, Pet Health and Pet Lifestyles! ( www.Pets.tv)

Recipe.TV - An Emmy® Award-nominated network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. ( www.Recipe.tv )

Justice Central.TV - A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning Judges and Emmy® Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world's biggest trials. ( www.JusticeCentral.tv)

Local Now - A free streaming AVOD service delivering real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, lifestyle information, movies, television shows, documentaries, and more. ( www.LocalNow.com)

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media GroupChairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks/streaming services serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its ninth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Television continues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byron-allens-entertainment-studios-networks-promotes-bruce-gibson-to-vice-president-of-network-distribution-301127947.html

SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.