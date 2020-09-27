Byron Allen's Digital News Platform 'The Grio' To Broadcast Free Live-Streaming Town Hall Today -- Sunday September 27th -- From 3pm To 5pm ET

The Grio's Natasha Alford to Host Two-Hour 'Vote for Your Life' Town Hall to Discuss Multiple Election Season Topics Including Voter Rights, Social Justice, Economic Inclusion, and Much More with Special Guests Including CNN Political Analyst April Ryan, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Stevie Wonder, and More

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Groupdigital news division -- The Grio -- proudly announces a free live-streaming political town hall event to discuss multiple election season issues including voter rights, social justice, economic inclusion, and other related topics.

This event will live-stream on the Allen Media Group digital news platform The Griodigital platform ( www.thegrio.com), as well as on The Grio Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/theGrio) from 3:00 pm through 5:00 pm (ET) TODAY -- Sunday, September 27, 2020.

"This election is an extremely important event for America and especially for Black America," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. "The most powerful way to stop the genocide against Black America is to vote. Simply put, vote for your life!!!"

Byron Allen purchased The Grio in 2016. The Griois a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Griofeatures aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 80 million annual visitors.

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studiosin 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 16 U.S. ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks/streaming services serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its ninth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOWstreaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Televisioncontinues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICKand the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

