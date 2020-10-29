Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Purchases Over-The-Air Broadcast Television Networks 'This TV' And 'Light TV' From MGM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Groupis proud to announce its acquisition of MGM's over-the-air broadcast television networks This TV and Light TV. Both networks broadcast 24 hours a day and are available via over-the-air, cable and online for free nationwide. Both networks program a rich mixture of MGM's film and television content.

Launched in 2008, This TVis programmed with films, and also airs other limited general entertainment content in the form of classic television series.

Launched in 2016, Light TV is a free broadcast network featuring family-friendly movies and series.

The complete portfolio of the ten 24-hour Allen Media Groupglobal networks now includes:

The Weather Channel - The Emmy® Award-winning iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology. ( www.weathergroup.com )

Cars.TV - This Emmy® Award-winning and adrenaline-pumping network showcases the collectors, designers, innovators, and the ultimate car enthusiasts! ( www.Cars.tv)

Comedy.TV - A network dedicated to today's funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. ( www.Comedy.tv)

ES.TV - A network dedicated to entertainment news, variety shows, celebrity profiles and today's hottest superstars. ( www.es.tv)

Justice Central.TV - A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning Judges and Emmy® Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world's biggest trials. ( www.JusticeCentral.tv)

MyDestination.TV - A network dedicated to the best in travel featuring fun, exciting, exotic must-see destinations around the world. ( www.MyDestination.tv)

Pets.TV - A network dedicated to pet lovers everywhere. PETS.TV celebrates the pets we love and the people who love them. Pet News, Pet Care, Pet Health and Pet Lifestyles! ( www.Pets.tv)

Recipe.TV - An Emmy® Award-nominated network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. ( www.Recipe.tv )

www.Recipe.tv Light TV - A network dedicated to positive, wholesome entertainment featuring family-friendly programming including movies and series. ( www.lighttv.com)

This TV - A free premium network that brings you award winning films, box office hits, cult classics, retro TV series and all your favorite Hollywood stars! ( www.thistv.com)

"I am happy to announce that Allen Media Group has achieved another critical milestone by successfully acquiring two over-the-air broadcast television networks This TV and Light TV from MGM," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "We are going to continue to invest a substantial amount of capital into the programming, marketing, and distribution of these networks. We are strong believers in broadcasting and free-streaming direct-to-consumer platforms."

Chris Ottinger, MGM's President of World Wide Television Distribution & Acquisitions said, " Byron Allen is an innovator and has built a tremendous portfolio of networks within his organization. With a reach of over 81 million households, these networks will be great additions to his Allen Media Group."

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS / ALLEN MEDIA GROUP Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, LIGHT TV, and THIS TV. Entertainment Studios will add its eleventh network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021.

Entertainment Studios also owns LOCAL NOW and THE GRIOfree -streaming AVOD services, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Television continues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased The Grio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Griofeatures aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

ABOUT METRO GOLDWYN MAYER Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short- form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byron-allens-allen-media-group-purchases-over-the-air-broadcast-television-networks-this-tv-and-light-tv-from-mgm-301162354.html

SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.