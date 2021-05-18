Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Hires Former Warner Media Executive John Buckholtz As Vice President Of Advertising Sales For Global Syndication

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group ( AMG) proudly announces the hiring of John Buckholtz to the position of Vice President of Ad Sales for AMG Global Syndication. Buckholtz will focus on advertising sales, brand sponsorships, and revenue partnerships for all of AMG's Entertainment Studios television series programming and content. The Entertainment Studios programming portfolio comprises over 67 television shows, including the long-running comedy game show FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, the comedy shows COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN and THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER, court shows AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, the celebrity entertainment show ENTERTAINERS WITH BYRON ALLEN, and the extreme weather shows STORM OF SUSPICION and WEATHER GONE VIRAL. Buckholtz reports directly to AMG Global Syndication President of Ad Sales, Darren Galatt, and is based at the AMGoffices in New York City.

A 30-year veteran of syndicated television programming and ad sales, Buckholtz comes to AMGfrom his recent position as Vice President of Advertising Sales for Warner Media/Warner Bros. Domestic Television-- where he also held earlier positions as Vice President of Station Sales and Director of Sales -- since 1997. Prior to Warner Media, Buckholtz worked for MTM Television Distribution (a division of Mary Tyler Moore Enterprises) as Vice President of Sales -- where he also held the previous positions of Vice President of Northeast Sales and Midwest Manager. Buckholtz graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Management/Marketing from Saint Bonaventure University in Allegany, New York.

" John Buckholtz is an outstanding addition to our Allen Media Group family," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. "John's three decades of ad sales experience makes him an ideal choice as we continue to hire the best executives in the business."

"I am thrilled to have John Buckholtz on the Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios sales team," said Darren Galatt, President of Ad Sales for AMG Global Syndication. "John is an excellent sales executive who has enormous experience and vast relationships throughout the advertising community. John's passion and sales talent will help us achieve greater market share."

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment StudiosChairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/ Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Allen Media Group owns 23 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 19 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, and THIS TV. Allen Media Group will add its eleventh network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Allen Media Group also owns LOCAL NOW and THE GRIOfree -streaming AVOD services, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Groupprovides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Griofeatures aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byron-allens-allen-media-group-hires-former-warner-media-executive-john-buckholtz-as-vice-president-of-advertising-sales-for-global-syndication-301293096.html

SOURCE Allen Media Group