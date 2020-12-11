Byline Bancorp Announces Approval Of New Stock Repurchase Program

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 1.25 million shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. The shares authorized to be repurchased represent approximately 3.2% of the Company's currently outstanding common stock. The new program will be effective January 1, 2021 and be in effect until December 31, 2022. Under its existing stock repurchase program expiring on December 31, 2020, Byline has purchased 118,486 shares of the 1.25 million total shares authorized for repurchase.

"Given the economic uncertainty presented by the pandemic, we made the decision to pause our share repurchase activity during the first quarter of this year," said Alberto J. Paracchini, Byline's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although at present we have no timeline for resuming share repurchases, this authorization is an important component of our capital planning process. We will continue to monitor the economic environment and market conditions to make prudent decisions regarding capital management."

Under the new program, shares may, at the discretion of management, be repurchased from time to time in open market purchases as market conditions warrant or in privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, all as effected to the extent permitted by applicable law, including pursuant to the safe harbor provided under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to purchase any shares under the program, and the program may be discontinued at any time. The actual timing, number and share price of shares purchased under the repurchase program will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions and applicable legal requirements.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.5 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ''may'', ''might'', ''should'', ''could'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''believe'', ''expect'', ''continue'', ''will'', ''anticipate'', ''seek'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''projection'', ''would'', ''annualized'', "target" and ''outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our employees, customers, counterparties and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in U.S. or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways.

No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

