BWXT Names Former Chief Of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson To Board Of Directors

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) - Get Report announced today that retired Adm. John M. Richardson has been appointed to its board of directors.

Adm. Richardson served as the Chief of Naval Operations for the U.S. Navy from 2015 to 2019 and as Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program from 2012 to 2015. As Chief of Naval Operations, he was responsible for the management of a $160 billion budget covering 600,000 sailors and civilians, more than 70 installations, 290 warships and more than 2,000 aircraft worldwide.

During his 37 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Adm. Richardson gained valuable operational and national security experience, including responsibility for ensuring the safe, reliable and long-lived operation of naval nuclear reactors for the U.S. Navy's fleet. He also served on four nuclear submarines, including commanding the submarine USS Honolulu.

"Given his impeccable national security credentials and broad executive skill set, Admiral Richardson is exceptionally well suited to join our board," said John A. Fees, chairman of BWXT. "He has a deep understanding of our business given his previous U.S. Navy roles, and BWXT will greatly benefit from his experience and counsel moving forward."

Adm. Richardson earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the U.S. Naval Academy, a master's degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and a master's degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

He also serves on the Board of Directors of The Boeing Company and Exelon Corporation.

