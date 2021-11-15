BWXT Hosting Investor Day On Nov. 16

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) - Get BWX Technologies, Inc. Report is hosting an Investor Day 8:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

During the event, BWXT executives will discuss current operations and future vision across the company's portfolio of businesses. There will also be a question and answer session following prepared remarks. Among the presenters will be:

Rex Geveden, President and Chief Executive Officer

Robb LeMasters, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rob Smith, President, Government Operations

John MacQuarrie, President, Nuclear Power Group

Martyn Coombs, President, BWXT Medical

Mark Kratz, Vice President, Investor Relations

Individuals interested in joining Investor Day virtually may access materials and a webcast of the event, as well as submit questions, here.

A recording of the event will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of BWXT's website ( www.bwxt.com).

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) - Get BWX Technologies, Inc. Report, we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

