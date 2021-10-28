BWXT Awarded $21 Billion Environmental Management Contract For DOE's Savannah River Site

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) - Get BWX Technologies, Inc. Report today announced a contract with an estimated ceiling of approximately $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for environmental management operations at the Savannah River Site (SRS) in South Carolina.

The DOE announced the award of the Savannah River Site Integrated Mission Completion Contract to Savannah River Mission Completion, LLC (SRMC), which is a joint venture led by a BWXT subsidiary and includes subsidiaries of Amentum and Fluor. The team includes two pre-selected small businesses, DBD and Wesworks (a woman-owned business), who provide specialized modeling and project controls expertise, respectively.

"This is a strategically important win for BWXT and demonstrates our ability to address some of the most complex environmental challenges in the nation," said Ken Camplin, president of BWXT's Nuclear Services Group. "We intend to work with our SRMC teammates, our DOE customer, the regulatory authorities and the community in making a significant impact on waste management at SRS for many years to come."

The scope of work for the contract includes liquid waste stabilization/disposition and potentially nuclear materials management and stabilization, among other requirements. SRS is a 310-square-mile site that encompasses parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina and is bordered on the west by the Savannah River and Georgia.

More information is available from the DOE's Office of Environmental Management here.

