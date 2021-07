BWX Technologies To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results On Monday, August 2

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will issue a press release detailing second quarter 2021 results on Monday, August 2, 2021, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (BWXT) - Get Report will issue a press release detailing second quarter 2021 results on Monday, August 2, 2021, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com/investors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 844-850-0542 and (International) 412-317-6014. All participants should ask to be joined into the BWX Technologies (BWXT) call. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) - Get Report, we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com

