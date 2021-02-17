BuzzRx® Grants 500th Wish With Make-A-Wish America®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BuzzRx , the only provider of free Prescription Discount Cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, announced the company has reached a milestone, donating $5 million to Make-A-Wish, which equates to 500 life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses. In 2020 alone, the company donated more than $500,000 to help grant 50 wishes. It was important to continue these efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as wish kids are especially isolated due to the vulnerability of their illnesses.

BuzzRx's 500th wish occurred this past week in Scottsdale, Arizona when 12-year-old Audrey's wish was granted for a high-fashion photoshoot. Audrey, who lives with a rare nervous system disorder that causes seizures that can require hospitalization, likes to spend her free time looking through her favorite fashion magazines. In celebration of the company's 500th wish with Make-A-Wish America, BuzzRx partnered with the Make-A-Wish Arizona chapter to bring all the excitement of the fashion world to Audrey safely in her hometown. Audrey lived out her wish to be a model against the Arizona desert background in a beautiful poufy blue dress, along with two other outfits. She had her hair and makeup done by a team of professionals and had her photo taken by a fashion photographer.

"The BuzzRx team is thrilled to have granted Audrey's wish in celebration of our 500 th wish with Make-A-Wish. Wishes are not just nice but have proven to be necessary—providing wish kids the hope, joy, and strength needed to fight harder against their illness," says Shane Power, BuzzRx Chief Revenue & Impact Officer. "Giving back to organizations like Make-A-Wish is core to our company's mission to help make communities healthier."

BuzzRx launched its charitable program with Make-A-Wish in 2013. The program started with three pilot chapters, including Arizona, followed by a nationwide launch one year later with the 60 U.S. chapters. Every time a BuzzRx cardholder saves with their free Prescription Discount Card benefiting Make-A-Wish, the company donates to the organization. The donations stay in the communities where the card was used to help grant wishes for local children. Donations have no effect on discounted prices—BuzzRx always offers the lowest possible price on prescriptions.

The BuzzRx Prescription Discount Card is free, ready-to-use, and beneficial for anyone--including those with insurance. The discounted prices can often be lower than copays, help if there's a high deductible that must be met before prescription coverage can begin, or provide savings if a prescription is not covered by a health insurance plan. It can be used on both generic and brand name medications and is accepted at more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Cardholders can save up to 80% and the average BuzzRx customer saves $382 a year.

To get a Prescription Discount Card benefiting Make-A-Wish, visit: www.buzzrx.com/wish , text WISH to phone number 95577, or download the BuzzRx App.

About BuzzRx:Founded in 2010 as Watertree Health, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and by aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free Prescription Discount Card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish, ASPCA ®, National Kidney Foundation ®, and fifteen regional food banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save more than $800 million on prescriptions and has donated over $6.5 million to their nonprofit partners. All Watertree Health cards will remain active and never expire. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com .

About Make-A-Wish:Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buzzrx-grants-500th-wish-with-make-a-wish-america-301229426.html

SOURCE BuzzRx