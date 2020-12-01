BuzzRx®, Formerly Watertree Health®, Expands To Reach More Consumers In Need Of Prescription Discounts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Watertree Health, in recognition of Giving Tuesday, announced it is rebranding to BuzzRx as part of its expansion plan to help make communities healthier by making medications more affordable. The increased outreach will benefit both consumers seeking prescription savings as well as the company's nonprofit partners.

Previously, the company primarily distributed its free Prescription Discount Cards benefiting nonprofits by working with health care providers to bring savings to their patients through its vast network of community-based Reps. Building on its successful business-to-business vertical, the company is now directly reaching out to individuals who are overwhelmed by the cost of their prescription medications. To date, the company has helped more than 20 million cardholders save over $800 million on prescriptions and has donated over $6.5 million to nonprofits.

"We are excited to expand our business and help even more people save with our Prescription Discount Card," says Matt Herfield, BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO. "With our improved drug price search tool and free mobile App, we're empowering people to get the medications they need to be healthy and have more money in their pocket for other essentials like food and rent. Access to affordable medications is a particularly dire situation right now for many people due to the widespread loss of employer-sponsored health plans or income due to the pandemic."

Prescriptions remain unaffordable to many people in America due to rising drug costs, high deductibles, high copays, and limited drug coverage. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services estimates that over the next decade, drug prices will rise 6.3% each year. It is currently estimated that 20% to 30% of prescriptions written are not filled, with cost being the leading reason.

BuzzRx is a free, ready-to-use Prescription Discount Card that is beneficial for anyone, including those with insurance—and discounted prices can often be lower than copays. It can be used on both generic and brand name medications and is accepted at more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Cardholders can save up to 80% and the average BuzzRx customer saves $382 a year. Prescription Discount Cards are available through its free App or the company's website via mail, email, print, or text. Cardholders simply need to present it to their pharmacist when they fill or refill a prescription for immediate savings. The card never expires, has no fees, and can be shared by the whole family, even pets.

BuzzRx is the only provider of Prescription Discount Cards benefiting nonprofits year-round. The company aligns with charitable organizations who share a similar mission to make communities healthier including Make-A-Wish ®, ASPCA ® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ®), National Kidney Foundation ®, and fifteen regional food banks in some of the most food-insecure areas in the U.S. When a BuzzRx customer saves with their Prescription Discount Card, the company makes a donation to the nonprofit partner featured on the card, at no cost to them. Donations have no effect on discounted prices—the company always offers the lowest possible price.

For more information about BuzzRx and to get a free Prescription Discount Card please visit buzzrx.com or download the free BuzzRx App.

About BuzzRx:Founded in 2010 as Watertree Health, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and by aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free Prescription Discount Card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish, ASPCA, National Kidney Foundation, and fifteen regional food banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save more than $800 million on prescriptions and has donated over $6.5 million to their nonprofit partners. All Watertree Health cards will remain active and never expire. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com.

