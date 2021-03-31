Buzzer To Reach New Audiences With Short-Form Live Agreements With The PGA TOUR And For NHL Games

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzzer, a mobile platform for watching short-form live sports personalized for fans and authenticated through existing subscriptions or micropayments, has announced it has signed unique short form live content...

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzzer, a mobile platform for watching short-form live sports personalized for fans and authenticated through existing subscriptions or micropayments, has announced it has signed unique short form live content agreements with the PGA TOUR and for National Hockey League (NHL®) games.

Buzzer is a direct-to-consumer mobile platform that will provide a seamless user and viewing experience by aggregating sports rights and content and allowing its users to set up customized notifications. With PGA TOUR and NHL content, fans can instantaneously make a secure micropayment to buy only those moments they want to watch. Through this unique and innovative product, Buzzer's technology identifies 'lightning in a bottle' moments in live sports so fans never again have to miss the sports experiences that matter most to them.

The first-of-its-kind agreements focus on providing short-form live sports content that reaches younger generations of fans where and how they are watching sports. Buzzer's iOS and Android apps aim to simplify the discovery and viewing experience on mobile in a short-form live format that aligns with trends in consumption habits.

In working with the PGA TOUR, Buzzer will offer live look-ins from Featured Groups and Featured Holes for over 30 tournaments on PGA TOUR LIVE, the TOUR's OTT subscription product, including the FedExCup Playoffs. In addition, Buzzer will deliver live look-ins for every game for the remainder of the NHL regular season, Stanley Cup® Playoffs and Stanley Cup® Final (local market blackouts apply). The preselected two-minute live look-ins of NHL games will be offered in each regulation period.

"In partnering with leagues like PGA TOUR and NHL, we aim to connect younger audiences, namely Gen Z and Millennials, with live sports through improved discovery of and immediate access to their streams," said Bo Han, Buzzer CEO. "Using micropayments and personalized push notifications, Buzzer plans to advance the industry by helping leagues establish relationships with the future generation of mobile-first sports fans. This is just the beginning of our content roadmap, as we are continuing to build products within our platform (such as authentication) that complement all industry players, from networks, vMVPDs, MVPDs, RSNs and OTT platforms."

PGA TOUR and NHL games will be available for all Buzzer users on iOS and Android in the United States. Buzzer is currently testing in a closed beta environment. To join the waitlist, sign up on www.buzzer.com.

NHL Disclaimer:NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.

About Buzzer

Buzzer is a notification-driven mobile platform for live sports personalized for fans. Bo Han founded Buzzer in 2020 after leading Live Sports Rights Acquisition at Twitter for over seven years.

Headquartered in New York, Buzzer believes in hiring the best talent. We currently have employees in fourteen states across the US. To further our commitment to fairness and inclusion, Buzzer also administers a mentorship program focused on cultivating a community of industry leaders across sport, technology, and media paired with mentees from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as part of its broader Strive initiative.

To learn more, visit www.buzzer.com and follow @Buzzer on Twitter.

