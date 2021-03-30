Buying.com Leads Disruption In Hyperlocal Food Deliveries

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic changed many things, and among them, it impacted how people ate lunches and dinners. With lockdowns impacting dine-in restaurants, food delivery platforms, DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Postmates, grew tremendously. Buying.com led the charge in optimizing the fulfillment portion of the food delivery platforms.

"Covid changed everything - and one of the fundamental shifts was in how we all ate. Food delivery services have been around for a while, but Covid-19 hastened the pace of innovation," stated Jean Gabriel, CEO of Buying.com. Consumers, with a plethora of food options, have flocked towards app-based platforms to order food. Buying.com's systems assist restaurants in receiving orders from multiple apps with a single, easy to user interface called ODDS - On-Demand Delivery System. "ODDs truly makes the lives of the restaurant staff much easier with a single touchpoint for food orders and deliveries. Restaurants can manage the chaos of multiple apps and multiple deliveries," added Jean Gabriel, CEO, Buying.com.

Buying.com is forging ahead with innovations to keep its lead in the food delivery fulfillment space. "The company is investing heavily in building out its platform, with the latest innovations being the introduction of the BUY token and associated wallets," says Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex, a technology partner to Buying.com. "The Covid era has also been the time for the re-emergence of blockchain. Pertinent information is stocked on blockchain, supported oracles that connect to enterprise systems," added Mr. Bala.

About Buying.com Buying.com provides an on-demand delivery system for restaurants to streamline their delivery processes. The all-in-one order management system handles both internal and external orders, allowing restaurants to easily schedule drivers and track orders while reducing delivery costs. The on-demand delivery system eliminates any costs associated with external delivery apps while expanding the business' customer base.

About NetObjex NetObjex, based in Irvine, California, provides enterprise software and business solutions for real-time tracking, tracing and monitoring of digital assets. The industrial-grade NetObjex Matrix digital twin asset management platform unifies IoT, AI and blockchain technologies as a continuum for intelligent automation and data marketplaces. NetObjex clients and partners benefit from global coverage across key verticals like e-commerce, energy, manufacturing, transport, healthcare, communications, retail & government.

