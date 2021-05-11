Buying.com Launches Wrapped BUY Token On Ethereum

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying.com, a leading player in hyperlocal e-Commerce fulfillment and distribution is launching its Wrapped BUY token on the Ethereum platform. This token will be the wrapped version of the BUY token developed on the Algorand Platform.

Buying.com's hyperlocal distribution is in the business sector aggregating orders and deliveries from popular national companies. This provides businesses with a single easy entry point to manage all orders and deliveries.

Buying.com's BUY token is expected to launch in Exchanges and DEX's in Q2 2021. In preparation for this launch, Buying.com has developed a wrapped version of BUY token which conforms to ERC-20 standards to launch on the Ethereum blockchain. This will enable BUY.com investors to trade on DEX platforms such as Uniswap.

"We are very excited by the launch of the Wrapped BUY token, and its ability to provide greater liquidity for BUY token holders through the DEX marketplaces," stated Jean Gabriel, CEO of Buying.com.

The Wrapped BUY token was developed by NetObjex, a leading player in the new era of the Machine Economy. "Ethereum, with close to a million active wallet addresses, is a blockchain juggernaut attracting much investor interest. To have a presence in the Ethereum ecosystem this will provide investors yet another option for trading in the exciting new BUY token through the burgeoning marketplaces such as Uniswap", said Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex.

About Buying.com

Buying.com provides an on-demand delivery system for restaurants to streamline their delivery processes. The all-in-one order management system handles both internal and external orders, allowing restaurants to easily schedule drivers and track orders while reducing delivery costs. The on-demand delivery system eliminates any costs associated with external delivery apps while expanding the business' customer base.

