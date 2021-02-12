Buyers Edge Platform Expands GPO Reach With Acquisition Of RestaurantLink

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, the Digital Procurement Network for the food service industry, announced today the acquisition of RestaurantLink's group purchasing and beverage consulting divisions and related customers and contracts. With the acquisition of RestaurantLink's GPO contracts and members, Buyers Edge Platform expands its national GPO footprint geographically and adds over 2000 new restaurant members to its group purchasing ranks.

Founded by CEO John Davie in 2018, Buyers Edge Platform has experienced meteoric growth in purchasing volume and membership. "RestaurantLink is a perfect fit for Buyers Edge Platform because they are known for providing advantageous cost savings for restaurants. Now RestaurantLink clients will be able to access the manufacturer contracts, technology, and supply chain opportunities that make Buyers Edge Platform the only end to end Digital Procurement Network in the foodservice marketplace." says John Davie, Buyers Edge Platform CEO.

"It's been my honor to serve our RestaurantLink clients for many years" says RestaurantLink President Richard King. "I feel confident that our clients will receive the excellent level of service they have grown accustomed to and will have the ability to save even more money and reduce costs and increase margins at a time when they need it most."

GPO services provided by RestaurantLink will now be fully managed by Buyers Edge Platform and back office services such as accounting, payroll, and HR, which were formally offered by RestaurantLink, have been re-branded as Proairus. GPO clients should visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com for more information and back office clients should visit Proairus.com.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a Digital Procurement Network made up of tech-enabled GPOs, Saas companies and supply chain consultants that creates unparalleled efficiency and new value in the foodservice channel. Buyers Edge Platform is the largest Group Purchasing Organization in the foodservice industry with billions in buying power across restaurants, healthcare, casinos, hospitality, higher education, institutions, and entertainment.

About Proairus

Proairus combines professional in-house accounting staff with innovative technology to deliver scalable, streamlined, and cost-effective solutions. Proairus is perfect for restaurants, franchises, professional service providers, leisure, retailers, and many other companies.

