Buxton & Collie Promotes New Partner For Business Law

Buxton & Collie, LLC, a business law office out of Mt. Pleasant, SC, recently promoted Nathan D. Johnson to the position of partner. Nathan practices transactional law, is an active member of the community and has a passion for assisting local companies and medical professionals in buying or selling their business.

MT. PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buxton & Collie, LLC, is excited to announce the promotion of Nathan D. Johnson, the latest partner of this successful law firm. Johnson focuses on business law and plays an active role in both the legal and local non-profit communities.

A Vermont native, Johnson came to South Carolina to study at Clemson University, earning his degree in Political Science. Later, Johnson's studies brought him to Charleston to pursue both his J.D. and MBA at the Charleston School of Law and College of Charleston, respectively. While in law school, he took a particular interest in the legal issues surrounding telemedicine and now regularly represents medical professionals in practice transitions, including physicians, dentists and veterinarians.

Outside of work, Johnson is an active community member. He volunteers at events like Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shuck Cancer for the American Cancer Society. He has served since 2016 on the board of the Charitable Society of Charleston, an organization dedicated to serving local non-profits such as Windwood Farm Home for Children and One80 Place. Also, Johnson organizes the annual Reindeer Run in collaboration with MUSC. In 2019, Johnson was named to the Charleston Regional Business Journal's Forty Under 40 and was selected for the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Leadership Charleston program.

"Working in the Charleston area, you see incredible growth and the potential for business opportunities this creates," Johnson reflected about his time with Buxton & Collie. "We have a passionate group of attorneys who want to see businesses succeed and plan accordingly, and I'm excited to continue making that happen as a partner with such an amazing team."

At Buxton & Collie, LLC, you can expect Johnson to be assisting corporations and business entities with their latest formations and transactions, including shareholder and partner buy-outs, private securities offerings, mergers & acquisitions, and more.

If you'd like to learn more about Nathan D. Johnson, you can visit his attorney page on the Buxton & Collie website: https://buxtonandcollie.com/.

Buxton & Collie, LLC, is a local transactional law firm dedicated to serving individuals and businesses alike. Their practice areas include Business and Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Estate Planning, Private Equity, Tax Planning and more. Their attorneys are active in the community, participating on several boards, hosting blood drives and packing food for Meals on Wheels. You can contact them at 843-606-2397. Their office is located at 940 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Suite 100, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.

PR Contact: Rich RandolphWebsite: www.webdesign309.comEmail: rich@webdesign309.comPhone: 309-213-9398

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buxton--collie-promotes-new-partner-for-business-law-301177488.html

SOURCE Buxton & Collie, LLC