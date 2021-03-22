Butterfly Network, Inc. to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021

GUILFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) ("Butterfly"), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, will report full year 2020 financial results on March 29, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to review the results and provide a corporate update the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on the Company's investor relations website at www.butterflynetwork.com/investors. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (844) 558-0160 for United States callers or (236) 714-3222 for international callers and reference Conference ID 9239416, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. A replay of the call will be available until April 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 using the Conference ID 9239416.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and recently listed on the NYSE through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ can be purchased by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

