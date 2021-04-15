Butterfly Network Appoints Timothy Trodden To Management Team

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly"), an innovative digital health company driving universal access to superior medical imaging, today announced the appointment of Timothy Trodden as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer,...

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) ("Butterfly"), an innovative digital health company driving universal access to superior medical imaging, today announced the appointment of Timothy Trodden as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective April 19.

In this newly created executive position, Mr. Trodden will oversee the development and implementation of Butterfly's people strategy to fit the company's scaling business. This will include hiring, developing, and retaining talent, fostering the company's culture, and upgrading HR practices and systems to drive business results.

"Investing in our people and culture is pivotal to Butterfly's success," said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO of Butterfly Network. "We are very excited to bring on a seasoned leader like Tim who can help deliver the value of Butterfly through our human capital."

Mr. Trodden comes to Butterfly after four years at WellCare Health Plans, Inc., a Fortune 150 managed healthcare company, where he led the integrated HR function that was responsible for creating and driving WellCare's enterprise-wide talent and culture strategy. At WellCare, he also worked with the company's leadership to build out recognized diversity programs and foster an inclusive environment at the company.

Mr. Trodden also brings 16 years of experience at Johnson & Johnson, where he led HR and talent strategy, along with HR model transformation, as Head of Human Resources, Corporate Enterprise Functions. Before this role, he held multiple senior-level HR positions at Johnson & Johnson with increasing leadership that included global in-country roles, change leadership and transformation, business partnership, talent management, and total rewards in the medical device and pharmaceutical businesses.

"I am thrilled to join an innovative, high-growth company that has an inspiring purpose and mission. I look forward to working with Todd and the leadership team to build a great talent pipeline and culture for our employees," said Trodden.

At this exciting time in the company's journey, Butterfly welcomes Mr. Trodden to a passionate team committed to its mission, vision and technology.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and recently listed on the NYSE through a merger with Longview Acquisition Corp, Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to enable universal access to superior medical imaging, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

