Butler University Invests In Online Graduate Degrees For Adult Learners Through Collaboration With Noodle

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle, the country's fastest-growing online learning network, announced a partnership with Butler University , named the Midwest Region's #1 Most Innovative School by U.S. News & World Report. The partnership will build on Butler's strategy of increasing adult learners' access to higher education by immediately launching three online programs with plans for adding more in the near future.

With an aggressive rollout, Butler will offer three online graduate degrees in Spring 2022: a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Science in Strategic Communication, and a Master of Science (MS) in Data Analytics. As Butler looks to expand the University's impact through its new strategic direction, Butler Beyond, the partnership will lead to a wide array of additional online programs, aligning with Butler's mission of innovating in an ever-evolving academic world.

Innovation is, in fact, a Butler hallmark: in March 2021, the University announced it had received a nearly $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through Charting the Future for Indiana's Colleges and Universities, a statewide initiative. Lilly Endowment designed Charting the Future to help Indiana's 38 colleges and universities "engage in thoughtful discernment about the future of their institutions and advance strategic planning and implementation efforts to address key challenges and opportunities." An earlier Charting the Future planning grant helped Butler research, identify and prioritize the needs it wanted to address. A portion of funding from the latest Charting the Future grant will support the University's efforts to address the needs of both adult learners and employers.

"We are excited to help Butler University build on its reputation for academic excellence and become a vibrant online destination," notes Noodle CEO John Katzman. "I founded Noodle to provide world-class online programs that meet adult learners' needs. Butler's ambitious plan will increase access and improve students' and communities' quality of life."

" Butler University recognizes that different learners have different needs, and may require different models of education," Butler University President James M. Danko said. "As an institution of higher education, we are committed to embracing and supporting learners of all life stages and backgrounds. I'm confident that these newly created online graduate programs will prove to be popular with adult learners who value a high-quality Butler University education that can be delivered in a manner that accommodates their extremely busy work-life schedules."

Information about Butler's graduate and online programs, including the three new programs that will launch next year, is available at www.butler.edu/graduate-professional .

About Butler University:

Butler University is a nationally recognized comprehensive university encompassing six colleges: Arts, Business, Communication, Education, Liberal Arts & Sciences, and Pharmacy & Health Sciences. Approximately 4,600 undergraduate and 800 graduate students are enrolled at Butler, representing 45 states and 30 countries. More than 75 percent of Butler students will participate in some form of internship, and Butler students have had significant success after graduation, as demonstrated by the University's 98 percent placement rate within six months of graduation. The University was recently listed as the No. 1 regional university in the Midwest, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings, in addition to being included in The Princeton Review's annual "best colleges" guidebook.

About Noodle:

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite US universities as have all of our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit partners.noodle.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/noodleeducation and Twitter @NoodleEducation.

