Butane Market Growth Analysis In Diversified Chemicals Industry | Technavio

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., and ConocoPhillips Co. will emerge as major butane market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The butane market is expected to grow by USD 12.75 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the butane market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the diversified chemicals industry is likely to witness a mixed impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

Top 3 Butane Market Players

BP Plc

The company offers butane, which is used in LPG, refineries, and petrochemical industries.

Chevron Corp.

The company offers butane, which is used in LPG, refineries, and petrochemical industries.

ConocoPhillips Co.

The company offers butane, which is used in LPG, refineries, and petrochemical industries.

Butane Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Butane market is segmented as below:

Application

LPG



Petrochemicals



Refineries



Others

Geography

APAC



MEA



North America



Europe



South America

The butane market is driven by the advantages of LPG as auto fuel over conventional fuels. In addition, less stringent regulations on the use of butane in North America are expected to trigger the butane market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

