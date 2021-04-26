Business Survey 1Q 2021: Over A Quarter Of The SMBs That We Surveyed In Australia, Canada, The UK And The USA Expect To Spend More On Cyber Security In 2021 Than In 2020

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Survey 1Q 2021: the Impact of COVID-19 on SMBs' Cyber-Security Solutions Usage and Plans" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Survey 1Q 2021: the Impact of COVID-19 on SMBs' Cyber-Security Solutions Usage and Plans" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst surveyed 1870 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA between December 2020 and February 2021 to assess how they have adapted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and what changes they expect to make in the future. This report focuses on findings from the questions asked about cyber security.

For a longer report that discusses how SMBs have managed the COVID-19 crisis to date and what their plans are in terms of technology usage more generally, please see Analysys Mason's Rethinking your 2021 SMB strategy: COVID-19 survey insights for IT vendors.

The results of our survey provide insights into:

changes in SMBs' usage of, and demand for, cyber-security solutions, by firm size and vertical sector

SMBs' planned spending on cyber security in 2021 (compared to 2020), by firm size and vertical sector.

These results will help security vendors and service providers to identify which types of SMBs to target (in terms of size and vertical sector), and where to expect most of the growth in cyber-security spending to come from in 2021.

Sample

Small businesses (SBs; (0-99 employees): 1204

Medium-sized businesses (MBs (100-999 employees): 666

Vertical sectors: 9

Agriculture, mining, transportation, utilities and construction (AMTUC): 247

Manufacturing: 188

IT and telecommunications: 164

Retail/wholesale/retail: 261

Finance, insurance and real estate (FIRE): 234

Professional business services: 253

Other business services: 252

Healthcare: 163

Hospitality: 108

Countries Covered

Australia

Canada

UK

USA

