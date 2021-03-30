Business, Professional, Labor, Political, And Similar Organizations Industry | BizVibe Adds New Companies Which Can Be Discovered And Tracked

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their professional, labor, political, and similar organizations category offering.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their professional, labor, political, and similar organizations category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 15,000+ professional, labor, political, and similar organizations, spanning across 100+ countries, which are categorized into nine products and services.

Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in promoting the interests of their members (except religious organizations, social advocacy organizations, and civic and social organizations). Examples of these types of establishments include business associations, professional organizations, labour unions, and political organizations. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with professional, labor, political, and similar organizations from all over the world.

What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Discover Companies in the Other Services Industry

BizVibe lists business, professional, labor, political, and similar organizations as a part of their other services industry. This industry contains 14 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:

Automotive Repair and Maintenance

Personal Care Services

Civic and Social Organizations

Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance

Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance

BizVibe for Buyers and SellersBizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibeBizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

