Business Opportunity With Unified Communication As A Service Market In Systems Software Industry

The unified communication as a service market is expected to grow by USD 66.23 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

What will Drive the Market?

The shift from CAPEX to OPEX is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may impede market growth.

Unified Communication as a Service Market Segmentation by End-user

Organizations in the BFSI industry are adopting UCaaS to minimize the total cost of ownership (TCO) of IT expenditures. Regulations and compliance norms are continuously evolving in this sector. This has compelled many organizations to implement flexible IT solutions that adhere to the latest regulatory standards. UCaaS enables organizations to use telephony services on a common platform as per business requirements.

Services such as instant messaging, teleconferencing, and video call services are immensely used in the BFSI sector. The addition of features, such as real-time speech recognition technologies and advanced IT security, enables product differentiation among UCaaS providers for organizations in this sector.

During the forecast period, the financial sector is expected to focus on the improvement of customer services; superior workflow automation of core and allied activities, such as deposits, lending, and leasing; and regulatory compliance. This will likely lead to an increase in the deployment of UCaaS solutions in organizations.

Unified Communication as a Service Market Segmentation by Geography

44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for unified communication as a service market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of large enterprises and the availability of high-speed broadband networking will facilitate the unified communication as a service market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Vendor Profile:

8x8 Inc.

ALE International

AT and T Inc.

Fuze Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Corp.

NetScout Systems Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Verizon Communications Inc.

What to offer?

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

