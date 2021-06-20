Business Opportunities With Cosmetic Ingredients Market In Materials Industry

NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosmetic Ingredients Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

The cosmetic ingredients market is expected to grow by USD 9.16 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of over 7%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges that the market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters - with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Growing demand for natural cosmetic ingredients to drive growth

As per Technavio, the growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations will also have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cosmetic ingredients market by Application (Perfumes and fragrances, hair care and skin care, color cosmetics, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Type (emollients, film-formers, moisturizers, surfactants, single-use additives, carriers, powders and colorants, and others).

APAC had the largest market share in the cosmetic ingredients market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for cosmetic ingredients market in the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

