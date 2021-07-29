Business Opportunities Abound With Travel Trends

BIGtoken® Inc., the first privacy-focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, has released insights on its summer travel study.

BIGtoken® Inc., the first privacy-focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, has released insights on its summer travel study.

After more than a year of staying at home due to the pandemic, Americans are eager to travel again. Some are comfortable flying, but the vast majority prefer road trips. This means increased spending on everything from airfare to gas, hospitality and food, apparel, CPG, entertainment, and gifts.

Through a survey of 5,839 users who are 18 or older from June 2-12, 2021, BIGtoken asked, "Are you planning to travel over the next few months?" Users were then asked a series of questions if they answered in the affirmative.

Some data:

44% are planning to travel this summer; 36% are not, and 19% are still unsure.

Top reasons for travel include seeing family/friends (35%), seeing new sights and having new experiences (20%), and shaking off cabin fever (15%).

Nearly 8 in 10 will travel by car, with 6 in 10 choosing to travel more than 100 miles from home.

Of those who plan to travel by plane, 4 out of 10 are ready to travel now and 3 out of 10 won't be ready to travel this year.

Travelers need new wardrobes (44%) and will be working while traveling (26%)

The top concerns keeping people from traveling now include the cost and COVID-19; the top concern among travelers is the price of gas.

"BIGtoken is constantly collecting information from users who voluntarily interact with us," BIGtoken President George Stella said. "We have the ability to glean insights from their response and share them with our clients. For example, our summer travel study indicates consumers will be watching their wallets, so affordable meals, snacks, entertainment, and lodging will be smart offers. Or opportunities for non-traveling families looking for safe and fun local alternatives."

The BIGtoken Summer Travel study contains many additional data points and insights designed to help brands the travel and travel-adjacent industries. Read more and find infographics at bigtoken.com/

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken® believes that data privacy is a human right. BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIGtoken offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

View the full study: https://research.bigtoken.com/resources/reports/bigtokens-2021-summer-travel-insights

