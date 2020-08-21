Business Of Aging Free Virtual Event Will Focus On Technology And Older People

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Mary Development's annual Business of Aging event will be virtual this year and free, although registration is required. The online event will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9-11 am.

This year's event kicks off with a keynote address by international venture capitalist, Dominic Endicott, who will discuss how changing cities and towns will impact older people, and how we need to begin planning today for the "future old." His remarks will cover how planning needs to include housing, healthcare and technology and how they intersect.

Following the keynote, our panel discussion will cover topics including:

How has the COVID crisis changed the way older people use technology?

What technology trends will have the greatest impact as we grow older?

What are the HIPPA and privacy concerns around using telehealth?

What are the challenges and fears of older people using new technology?

How has telehealth during COVID changed patient care and what are some best practices?

How will investment in healthcare technology by non-healthcare companies (e.g., Best Buy) influence the future of healthcare?

How will technology be integrated into the home and the way we live?

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions. Past events received rave reviews, such as "Very impressed by the level of knowledge of the panel!" and "The panel was excellent!"

To register and learn more about the speakers and topics, visit: https://www.stmarydevelopment.org/business-of-aging

