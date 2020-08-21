Business Jets Market By Aircraft Type, Systems, End-user, Point Of Sale, Services, Range And Region - Global Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Jets Market by Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), Systems (OEM Systems, Aftermarket Systems), End User (Private, Operator), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Services, Range And Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The business jets market is estimated at USD 18.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 38.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

An increasing number of high net worth individuals is one of the significant factors driving the business jets market Besides an increasing number of high net worth individuals, recommencement of global economic growth, and upcoming new aircraft programs are expected to drive the growth of the market.The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a significant economic toll on the aviation sector due to air travel restrictions in various countries. The crisis having idled much of the aviation business; fleet readiness, and maintenance considerations are of paramount significance to tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic. However, with certain relaxations across regions, business jet operators and service providers have witnessed a sluggish demand for charter services., Clients are choosing to charter to gain quicker access, skip long and crowded check-in, customs, and immigration queues of people with unknown travel histories. Based on aircraft type, large segment projected to lead business jets market during the forecast period Based on aircraft type, the large segment is projected to lead the business jets market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the comfort that large business jets provide. Large jets comprise standard heavy jets and ultra-long-range heavy jets, which are priced much higher than light and mid-sized jets. The delivered volume of large jets is 1/3rd that of total business jets, and its price is more than double of average business jet price, leading to a larger market share. Based on point of sale, OEM segment projected to lead business jets market during the forecast period Based on the point of sale, the OEM segment is projected to lead the business jets market during the forecast period. Aircraft are equipped with various components and subcomponents before being delivered to operators. This stage of installation is known as OEM. The OEM phase is one of the crucial aspects of the business jets market. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in demand for business jets around the world.Based on range, less than 3,000 NM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast periodBased on range, the less than 3,000 NM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Business jets that fall under the range of less than 3,000 NM are generally used for short-distance domestic travel. These aircraft have access to small airports and can and can modify departure and arrival processes and time, which drives the growth of this segment. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2020 North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to the maximum number of high-net-worth individuals in this region, and presence of major business jet manufacturers in this region such as Textron (US), Bombardier ( Canada), and Gulfstream (US), among others. Additionally, the availability of airports across North America enables ease in business travel across the region. Geographically, North America is the biggest region, by area, hence it is important for business travelers to opt for the fastest mode of transport to save time, resulting in increasing demand for business jets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Business Jets Market, 2020-20304.2 Business Jets Market, by Aircraft Type4.3 Business Jets Market, by End USe4.4 Business Jets Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Introduction of New Programs5.2.1.2 Recommencement of Global Economic Growth5.2.1.3 Aging Fleet Size5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lengthy Period of Product Certification from Aviation Authorities5.2.2.2 Uncertainty of Orders5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Evtol Aircraft5.2.3.2 Advent of Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Propulsion Technology5.2.3.3 Entry of New Business Jets OEMs5.2.3.4 Rising Demand for Business Jets from Emerging Markets5.2.3.5 Increase in Demand for Private and Chartered Airplanes Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Infrastructure5.2.4.2 Rising Fuel Prices5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges Faced by Oems of Business Jets Market Due to Covid-19 Outbreak5.3 Technology Analysis5.3.1 On-Board Jet Wave Technology 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Ecosystem6.3 Key Influencers6.4 Current and Futuristic Trends6.4.1 Sophistication of Cabin Interiors6.4.1.1 Cabin Lighting6.4.1.2 Ifec6.4.1.3 Cabin Management Systems6.4.2 Autonomous Business Aircraft6.4.3 Electric Propulsion6.4.3.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design6.4.3.2 All Electric Propulsion System Design6.4.4 Urban Air Mobility6.5 USe Cases6.5.1 Time-Shared Business Jets6.5.2 Pegasus Universal Aerospace Carried Out Its First Vtol Business Jet Outing at Ebace6.6 Innovations & Patent Registrations6.7 Impact of Mega Trends 7 Business Jets Market, by Aircraft Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aircraft Types7.2.1 Most Impacted Aircraft Type Segment7.2.2 Least Impacted Aircraft Type Segment7.3 Light7.3.1 Rising Demand for Inexpensive Ultra-Short-Haul Journeys is Driving the Growth of the Light Segment7.4 Mid-Sized7.4.1 Increase in Intercity Travel is Driving the Market for Mid-Sized Business Jets7.5 Large7.5.1 Increase in the Customization and High Demand for Extra Range in Business Aviation is Driving the Market for Large Business Jets7.6 Airliners7.6.1 Increasing Demand for VVIP Travel is Driving the Airliners Segment 8 Business Jets Market, by End USe8.1 Introduction8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on End USe of Business Jets8.2.1 Most Impacted End USe Segment8.2.2 Least Impacted End USe Segment8.3 Private8.3.1 Increasing USe for Personal, Corporate, and Governmental Purposes is Expected to Drive the Private Segment8.4 Operator8.4.1 Charter Services and Jet Card Programs Driving the Demand for Business Jets by Operators 9 Business Jets Market, by Point of Sale9.1 Introduction9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Point of Sale of Business Jets9.2.1 Most Impacted Point of Sale Segment9.2.2 Least Impacted Point of Sale Segment9.3 Oem9.3.1 Conventional9.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Business Flights is Estimated to Drive the Conventional Segment9.3.2 Hybrid-Electric9.3.2.1 Electrification of Aircraft is Estimated to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Electric Propulsion in the Business Jets Market9.4 Aftermarket9.4.1 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)9.4.1.1 Increasing Maintenance and Overhaul of Existing Business Jets Fleet is Expected to Drive the Growth of the MRO Segment9.4.2 Parts Replacement9.4.2.1 Increase in Business Jet Flight Hours is Among the Factors Contributing to the Demand for Retrofit Parts for Aircraft 10 Business Jets Market, by Range10.1 Introduction10.2 Less Than 3,000 Nm10.2.1 Rising Demand for Inexpensive Ultra-Short-Haul Flights Drives the Segment10.3 3,000-5,000 Nm10.3.1 Increase in Intercity Travel Drives Market for Mid-Sized Business Jets10.4 More Than 5,000 Nm10.4.1 Increase in Vvip Travel Across the Globe Boosts Segment Growth 11 Business Jets Market, by System11.1 Introduction11.2 Oem Systems11.2.1 Aerostructures11.2.2 Avionics11.2.3 Aircraft Systems11.2.4 Cabin Interiors11.2.5 Doors, Windows, and Windshields11.3 Aftermarket Systems11.3.1 Aerostructures11.3.2 Avionics11.3.3 Aircraft Systems11.3.4 Cabin Interiors11.3.5 Doors, Windows, and Windshields 12 Business Jets Services Market12.1 Introduction12.2 Business Jets Services Market, by Type12.2.1 Charter Services12.2.1.1 Shared Private Jet Services to Help Optimize Charter Fleet Operations12.2.2 Jet Card Programs12.2.2.1 Debit as You Fly Program12.2.3 Fractional Ownership12.2.3.1 Shared Ownership With the Benefits of Charter Service12.3 Aircraft Management Services12.4 Business Jets Services Market, by Leasing Type12.4.1 Wet Lease12.4.1.1 Leasing An Aircraft With All Supporting Services - Short Term Lease12.4.2 Dry Lease12.4.2.1 Lease An Aircraft With No Additional Services - Long Term Lease12.5 Reformations in the Business Jets Services Market Amidst Covid-19 13 Regional Analysis13.1 Introduction13.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Business Jets Market, by Region13.3 3 Global Scenarios of Business Jets Market13.4 North America13.5 Europe13.6 Asia-Pacific13.7 Middle East13.8 Latin America13.9 Africa 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Introduction14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Competitive Scenario14.3.1 Contracts and Agreements14.3.2 New Product Launches14.3.3 Investment, Certification, and Expansion14.3.4 Other Strategies 15 Company Evaluation and Company Profiles15.1 Competitive Analysis15.2 Strength of Product Portfolio15.3 Business Strategy Excellence15.4 Company Profiles15.4.1 Textron Inc.15.4.2 Embraer S.A.15.4.3 Gulfstream Aerospace15.4.4 Pilatus Aircraft15.4.5 Boeing15.4.6 Airbus15.4.6.1 Business Overview15.4.6.2 Products Offered15.4.6.3 Recent Developments15.4.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.4.6.5 Mnm View15.4.7 Bombardier, Inc.15.4.8 Dassault Aviation15.4.9 Honda Aircraft Company 15.4.10 Syberjet Aircraft 15.4.11 Piper Aircraft Inc. 15.4.12 Startups15.4.12.1 Volocopter GmbH15.4.12.2 Eviation Aircraft15.4.12.3 Zunum Aero15.4.12.4 Lilium GmbH15.4.12.5 Joby Aviation15.4.12.6 Karem Aircraft Inc.15.4.12.7 Lift15.4.12.8 Xti Aircraft15.4.12.9 Samad Aerospace15.4.12.10 One Aviation Corporation 16 Business Jets Adjacent Markets 17 Appendix

